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Meta is facing a lawsuit that could become one of the first major legal tests of whether artificial intelligence can lawfully influence redundancy decisions. Twenty-six current and former employees allege the company used AI-assisted workplace monitoring tools and digital activity data to identify staff for layoffs, disproportionately affecting workers with disabilities, employees on medical leave and pregnant women.

META is facing a lawsuit from 26 former employees who allege the company used AI to help select workers for layoffs, disproportionately targeting employees with disabilities or those who had taken medical leave. pic.twitter.com/0mgBxdq3kj — Revamped | Career & Workplace Development (@RevampedCP) July 14, 2026

The complaint, filed Monday in federal court in Oakland, California, claims Meta incorporated internal AI tools, productivity dashboards and computer activity metrics into performance assessments that influenced redundancy decisions. The plaintiffs argue the process penalised employees whose protected medical absences naturally reduced their workplace activity.

If the allegations are upheld, the case could set an early precedent for how employers use AI-assisted performance data when making high-stakes employment decisions.

How the System Allegedly Worked

According to the complaint, Meta relied on several internal systems, including an AI assistant known as 'Metamate', employee-built 'second-brain' agents, AI usage dashboards and monitoring tools that tracked keystrokes, computer activity and other digital workplace behaviour.

The 26 anonymous plaintiffs – managers, engineers, researchers and scientists from California, New York and Washington, DC – allege those systems analysed information including keyboard activity, screen content, emails and browser history to help generate employee performance rankings used during the company's latest round of layoffs.

The lawsuit argues that workers on approved medical leave inevitably produced lower levels of digital activity, resulting in weaker performance assessments despite those absences being protected under federal and state law.

A group of 26 Meta employees has sued the company, claiming it used AI to choose people for layoffs, disproportionately targeting those on medical, parental or family leave. https://t.co/FsbWdswes9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2026

As per the complaint, the system effectively disadvantaged employees exercising rights under disability, pregnancy and family medical leave protections. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction preventing Meta from completing the disputed layoffs while their employment claims proceed through individual arbitration.

Meta Denies AI Made Layoff Decisions

Meta has rejected the allegations, insisting that people, not artificial intelligence, made workforce decisions. 'Workforce management and organisational decisions were and are made by people, not AI,' a company spokesperson told The Washington Post.

This appears to be the first legal challenge accusing a major company of using AI-assisted systems in a discriminatory layoff process.

That distinction could prove significant. The plaintiffs are not alleging that AI independently decided who lost their jobs, but that AI-generated performance data became part of the decision-making process and unfairly disadvantaged legally protected employees.

Whether that influence amounts to unlawful discrimination is likely to become one of the central questions before the court.

Why the Lawsuit Matters

Beyond the allegations against Meta, the case highlights a broader issue confronting employers as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in workplace management.

Many companies now collect extensive information on employee productivity, software usage and digital collaboration. AI systems increasingly help organise and interpret that data, allowing managers to monitor performance at a scale that would have been difficult only a few years ago.

The plaintiffs argue such systems require rigorous safeguards to ensure they do not inadvertently discriminate against workers whose activity patterns differ because of disability, pregnancy or approved leave.

The complaint also alleges Meta failed to adequately test its AI-assisted evaluation systems for bias, pointing to obligations under newer regulations in jurisdictions including California and New York City. The outcome could therefore influence not only Meta's employment practices but also how other organisations validate AI-assisted workplace tools before relying on them in personnel decisions.

Layoffs During AI Expansion

The lawsuit follows Meta's latest restructuring as the company continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence. In May, the company announced roughly 8,000 job cuts — nearly 10% of its global workforce — while reassigning about 7,000 employees into AI-focused roles.

The restructuring reflects a wider trend across the technology sector, where companies have reduced headcount while directing increasing investment towards AI development and infrastructure.

Meta has forecast capital expenditure of between $125 billion and $145 billion this year, much of it earmarked for AI data centres, advanced computing infrastructure and specialised chips. Although those investments are not directly challenged in the lawsuit, they provide important context for the organisational changes taking place across the company.

An Early Legal Test

The allegations remain unproven, and Meta has vigorously disputed them. Even so, employment lawyers, technology companies and workplace regulators are likely to follow the case closely because it raises questions extending well beyond a single employer.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into performance management, courts will be asked to determine where automated analysis ends, where human judgement begins and whether employers can demonstrate that AI-assisted systems do not unlawfully disadvantage protected groups.

The Meta lawsuit may not answer all of those questions. It could, however, become one of the earliest and most closely watched legal tests of how artificial intelligence can be used in employment decisions and where the law ultimately draws the line.