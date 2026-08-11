Meta and TikTok's appeal to overturn a lower court ruling, which mandates that they face over 3,000 lawsuits filed in federal court, has been rejected by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The extensive litigation also targets Google and Snap. It has been brought forward by children, families, school districts, states, and other plaintiffs who claim that the tech companies deliberately utilised platform features and algorithmic recommendation systems designed to keep young users engaged for extended periods.

Plaintiffs, as per Reuters, argue that these design choices have contributed directly to severe mental health and addiction problems among minors.

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Section 230 Defence Faces Major Test

The companies have sought to rely on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law that generally protects online platforms from being treated as publishers of material supplied by their users.

Meta and TikTok said that the law should shield them from the lawsuits, but the 9th Circuit said their attempt to challenge the lower court ruling had come before the proper stage of the litigation.

Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, in her 24-page opinion, ruled that Section 230 does not shield Meta and TikTok from being sued, but instead gives them a potential defence against liability, and, as a result, the court said it did not have the authority to review the lower court's decisions before the case had reached a final judgment, dismissing the appeals filed.

'Because section 230 merely provides a defence to liability—not immunity from suit—we lack appellate jurisdiction to review the district court's rulings on an interlocutory basis. Therefore, we dismiss Meta's and TikTok's appeals and plaintiffs' conditional cross-appeals,' Judge Nguyen's opinion read.

Lawsuits Focus on How Platforms Work

The litigation is part of a multidistrict proceeding in federal court in California. The cases have raised questions about whether features such as recommendation systems and other engagement-focused tools should be treated differently from ordinary user-generated material when determining whether a technology company can be held responsible for alleged injuries.

That legal distinction has already appeared in other cases. In 2024, the 3rd Circuit allowed a lawsuit against TikTok to continue after finding that claims involving the platform's recommendation of harmful material were not necessarily barred by Section 230. Courts in several jurisdictions have since examined whether claims about a platform's own design and conduct fall outside the law's protections.

Meta Faces Additional Child Safety Fight

Meta is facing another major legal battle involving children as the appeals court ruling comes. In June, a federal judge in California rejected Meta's request for summary judgment in a case brought by state attorneys general, allowing claims involving alleged deception, unfair business practices and children's privacy protections to continue.

In addition, Meta has faced a separate verdict involving youth social media use. A Los Angeles jury previously found Meta and Google's YouTube liable in a case alleging that their platform's design contributed to harm suffered by a young user.

The companies have challenged the outcome, meaning the legal fight over responsibility for social media design is far from over.

The 9th Circuit decision does not settle whether Meta, TikTok, Google or Snap will ultimately be held responsible.

It does, however, allow thousands of claims to continue through the legal process, placing the tech companies under continued scrutiny over how their platforms are built and designed.