Meta has revealed that a £1.9 billion legal charge linked to mounting youth safety litigation weighed heavily on its latest quarterly earnings, as the Facebook and Instagram owner warned investors that even bigger courtroom risks could lie ahead. The disclosure accompanied the company's second-quarter 2026 financial results, underscoring how lawsuits over the alleged impact of social media on young users have become one of the biggest financial threats facing the tech giant.

The company said the legal expense reflected developments in ongoing proceedings, many of which accuse Meta of designing addictive platforms that harm children and teenagers. While Meta continues to deny the allegations and intends to fight the claims, it acknowledged that several trials are scheduled throughout 2026 and 2027, creating uncertainty that could materially affect its business and financial position.

The warning matters far beyond Wall Street. Parents, regulators and investors are closely watching whether the first wave of youth safety trials will reshape how social media companies are held accountable for the wellbeing of younger users. The outcomes could influence future regulation, platform design and potentially billions more in damages across thousands of pending lawsuits.

"Meta is facing one of the most serious legal threats of its 22-year history—and it couldn’t come at a worse time for the company as it navigates a tricky and costly transition to the artificial-intelligence era..." https://t.co/XMzCrfSIY6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 28, 2026

Meta's Legal Hit Overshadows Strong Revenue Growth

Although Meta reported another quarter of robust revenue growth, the company said soaring legal costs significantly reduced its profitability. Revenue climbed to £47.5 billion during the second quarter, but net income fell as expenses surged.

The company attributed much of the increase to a £1.9 billion legal accrual related to ongoing litigation, alongside restructuring costs. Investors responded cautiously despite healthy advertising growth, sending shares lower in after-hours trading.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg remained optimistic about Meta's long-term prospects, highlighting advances in artificial intelligence as the company's primary growth engine. However, the latest results demonstrated that legal liabilities are becoming nearly as significant to investors as Meta's massive AI spending.

What Plaintiffs Actually Allege Against Meta

The legal battles centre on allegations that Facebook and Instagram deliberately used product features designed to maximise engagement while exposing children and teenagers to harmful content and addictive usage patterns. Beginning in 2022, Meta became the target of coordinated lawsuits brought by families, school districts, municipalities and dozens of US state attorneys general.

Plaintiffs argue the platforms contributed to mental health problems among young users, including anxiety, depression, self-harm and other psychological injuries. They also claim Meta failed to provide adequate protections despite understanding the potential risks.

Meta has consistently rejected those claims. The company argues that it has introduced numerous parental controls, teen safety tools and content protections, while maintaining that broader industry standards and legislation – not piecemeal court rulings – offer the best path forward.

Court Setbacks Intensify Pressure on Tech Giant

Several early courtroom setbacks have left the company entering the second half of 2026 under growing legal pressure. In March, a California jury awarded £4.7 million in the first bellwether personal injury trial involving allegations that social media platforms contributed to youth addiction. According to court filings in the California bellwether trial, roughly 70 per cent of the damages were allocated to Meta, with the remainder assigned to YouTube. Meta has said it will appeal the verdict.

The company also lost a separate case brought by New Mexico's attorney general, where a jury imposed a £293 million civil penalty. State officials have additionally sought approximately £2.9 billion in abatement costs and extensive changes to how Meta operates its services within the state, according to the New Mexico attorney general's office.

A jury now will decide whether Meta violated New Mexico law in a case that could bring more than $2 billion in fines. https://t.co/nWa6v6Io2n — KOB 4 (@KOB4) March 24, 2026

Those verdicts represent only the beginning. Additional bellwether trials involving state attorneys general, school districts and individual users are scheduled, while more than 100,000 arbitration claims have also been filed over alleged social media addiction.

Investors Watch Legal Uncertainty Closely



The immediate financial impact extends beyond the £1.9 billion charge already recognised. In its filings, Meta cautioned that the company could incur further material losses depending on how ongoing litigation develops. Some plaintiffs are seeking damages reaching into the tens of billions of pounds, while proposed penalties in certain multistate cases have attracted widespread attention because of their unprecedented scale.

Analysts note that the legal uncertainty arrives at a delicate moment. Meta is simultaneously committing enormous sums to artificial intelligence infrastructure, making any unexpected legal liabilities more significant for future spending plans and investor confidence.

The Cases Could Shape Social Media's Future

Read more Meta's $1.4 Trillion Penalty Threat Is Nearly as Big as the Company Itself in Youth Safety Lawsuit Meta's $1.4 Trillion Penalty Threat Is Nearly as Big as the Company Itself in Youth Safety Lawsuit

The importance of these lawsuits extends beyond Meta alone. Legal experts say 2026 could become a defining year for social media accountability, with courts increasingly allowing product liability claims to proceed despite the broad protections traditionally offered by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. If plaintiffs continue winning early trials, technology companies may face stronger pressure to redesign products aimed at younger users while lawmakers pursue stricter online safety rules.

For Meta, the latest earnings served as a reminder that its future will be shaped not only by advances in artificial intelligence and digital advertising but also by a growing legal battle over whether the world's largest social media platforms bear responsibility for the wellbeing of the next generation.