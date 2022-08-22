Jennifer Garner did not attend the second wedding of Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez to visit Sam's Club, a new report claimed.

TMZ reported that the "13 Going on 30" star was all smiles as she visited the store in South Charleston, W.Va., on Saturday around 4 p.m. Images of Garner shopping at Sam's Club quickly made rounds online.

Jennifer Garner, at the time of the sighting, was spotted donning a casual blue shirt, striped linen pants and a pair of sneakers. Her rumoured boyfriend, John Miller, joined the former wife of Ben Affleck, where she at one point even posed for a snap with a fan.

It was claimed that the shopping trip of Garner took place around the same time festivities got underway in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding. Reports claimed that the "Elektra" star's children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – were all at the ceremony to witness their dad exchange "I do" with the "On the Floor" hitmaker.

To recall, there were reports saying that Jennifer Garner would skip out on the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict. However, it has been claimed that Affleck and Lopez have sent their wedding invitation to the "Daredevil" actress.

The three-day "intimate celebration for family and friends" of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday. But, the shocking hospitalisation of the "Batman" actor's mother, Christine Boldt, for a cut on her leg briefly dampened the revelries.

The Bennifer wedding 2.0 reportedly ended with a barbecue picnic on Sunday. Page Six was the first outlet to report that celebrity coach Jay Shetty would officiate the second wedding of Affleck and Lopez, while Colin Cowie was hired to organise the ceremony and reception of their dreams.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck did not announce they were not together anymore until 2015. The former lovebirds also did not actually file for divorce up until April 2017, which was finalized in 2018.