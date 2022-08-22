Johnny Depp is taking on a new role at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards next weekend, a new report claimed.

After losing his lucrative roles in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises amid his messy court trial with Amber Heard, Depp has reportedly been in talks with the show's production team to dress up as the network's Moonman mascot.

It was also claimed that Johnny Depp would "show face" at some point during the broadcast, which Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J would be hosting on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. MTV and the "Black Mass" actor's camp have yet to confirm these rumours.

Depp, who is not vying for any awards this year, has taken five Moonmen statues throughout this career. He previously nabbed the Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

Reports suggested that Red Hot Chili Peppers would present the 2022 Global Icon Award, while Nicki Minaj is set to receive the Vanguard Award this year. Other than the "Super Bass" rapper, other confirmed performers for this year's ceremony include Panic! At The Disco, Marshmello x Khalid, J Balvin, Lizzo, Anitta, Maneskin and BLACKPINK.

The possible appearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV Video Music Awards would come just a few months after his victory in his highly publicised defamation trial against former wife, Amber Heard. To recall, a Virginia jury found that the "Aquaman" actress defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece about sexual violence and ordered her to pay him $15 million.

Following his win, Depp's career gradually bounced back. As a matter of fact, the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor is set to direct a movie that centres on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and produce the film together with Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.

Johnny Depp also signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal in early August to continue appearing as the official face of Dior's bestselling Sauvage cologne. It remains to be seen, however, if he will be returning in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises.