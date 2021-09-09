Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has offered a rare update on the Formula 1 legend's condition ahead of Netflix's upcoming documentary that gives a rare insight into the seven-time world champion's life during his racing career and beyond.

Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury when he hit his head on a rock during a skiing accident in 2013. The former Ferrari driver was in a medically induced coma for six months, and has since been receiving round the clock treatment at his home in Switzerland.

The German racer has not been seen in public since, and his family have kept updates about his condition minimal as he continues his recovery. Corinna made it clear that, Schumacher's privacy will be continued to be upheld, as it is what the seven-time champ would want.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible," Corinna said, as quoted on ESPN. "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Schumacher's former boss at Ferrari Jean Todt, who is currently the FIA president, has provided updates from time to time following his visits to the Schumacher home near Lake Geneva. Corinna has now opened up stating, "Michael is here. Different, but he's here."

The former Mercedes driver's wife also spoke about the helping Schumacher feel the family bond and also getting on with their lives, while doing all they can to make the 91-time F1 race winner comfortable.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives," she added.

The Netflix documentary "Schumacher" is due out on Sept. 15 with Schumacher fans expected to be treated to unseen footage of the legendary driver's life away from the track, including footage from his wedding to Corinna.