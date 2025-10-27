A secret plot to secure Donald Trump a 'third term' is reportedly in the works, but experts warn the plan could backfire spectacularly. In a stunning twist, any attempt by Trump to 'work around' the 22nd Amendment could, in theory, open the door for his greatest political rival, Barack Obama, to make a shocking new bid for the White House.

While the 79-year-old president's team has been fanning the flames, constitutional experts are warning this is a 'can of worms' that could test American democracy to its core.

Steve Bannon's 'Plan' for a Third Donald Trump Term

The outrage and panic began after former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon recently suggested there were 'alternatives' to the 22nd Amendment. The amendment, adopted in 1951, explicitly bars a president from being 'elected... more than twice.'

But in a video interview with The Economist, Bannon claimed this constitutional barrier was irrelevant.

'He's going to get a third term,' Bannon declared, in a matter-of-fact tone. 'Trump is going to be president in '28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that.'

When pressed on how this 'plan' would work, Bannon was dismissive. 'There are many different alternatives', he explained. 'At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there is a plan, and Trump will be the president in '28.'

Bannon left hosts stunned as he claimed Trump was 'a vehicle of divine providence' and that it was the 'will of the American people' for him to serve more than two terms.

How Donald Trump Has Been Hinting at the Plot

Bannon's comments are not just bluster; they align with Donald Trump's own actions. For years, the president has publicly joked about serving 'three times or four times' and has consistently refused to rule out seeking another term.

What once seemed like trolling now looks more like foreshadowing. The Trump campaign store has even sold 'Trump 2028' hats. This merchandise was given a chilling air of legitimacy when the White House sent out a photograph of Trump grinning behind the Resolute Desk, surrounded by lawmakers and several of those same red 'Trump 2028' hats. Donald's son, Eric, has also been seen flashing the hat, adding to the speculation.

The 'Can of Worms': Could Donald Trump Enable an Obama Comeback?

This 'secret plot,' however, could open a presidential can of worms, according to Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations.

Hurley told RadarOnline.com that any effort by Donald Trump to challenge the term limits would be a political disaster.

'An effort to challenge constitutional limits would likely alienate moderate voters and galvanize opposition from both parties,' Hurley stated. 'It might also shift public attention away from Trump's policy agenda and toward debates over legality and democratic integrity.'

But the most spectacular backfire would be the new precedent it sets. If Donald Trump finds a way to break the 22nd Amendment, that same loophole would theoretically be available to all former presidents.

'In theory, such a move could create a precedent that allows other former presidents—like Barack Obama—to be discussed as potential candidates again', Hurley continued. 'More broadly, any serious push to extend presidential tenure could energize critics, increase voter turnout among opponents, and create a perception that the rule of law is being tested.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to US President Donald Trump's reps for comments.