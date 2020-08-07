Michelle Obama has assured her concerned fans that she is "doing just fine" as former US first lady received several messages after her revelation that she is dealing with "low-grade depression."

Michelle Obama took to Instagram on Thursday, a day after the telecast of the latest episode of her podcast where she opened up about facing mental struggles amid coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the "emotional highs and lows" of the past several months with NPR host Michele Norris, who was her guest on the second episode of "The Michelle Obama Podcast" on Wednesday, the "Becoming" author had said: "Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times."

"So, I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression," the 56-year-old had said, adding that these emotions are not just because of the quarantine, but also because of the racial strife and the work being done by Donald Trump's administration. Her revelation sparked concerns among her fans, prompting her to put out a reaction on her Instagram account.

"I just wanted to check in with you all because a lot of you have been checking in on me after hearing this week's podcast," Michelle wrote alongside a black and white picture of herself writing on a notepad on an outdoor patio, adding: "First things first—I'm doing just fine. There's no reason to worry about me."

The former FLOTUS said that she is thinking about those who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the racial injustice on the frontline. She wrote: "Like I said in that conversation with @Michele__Norris, I'm thinking about the folks out there risking themselves for the rest of us—the doctors and nurses and essential workers of all kinds. I'm thinking about the teachers and students and parents who are just trying to figure out school for the fall."

"I'm thinking about the people out there protesting and organizing for a little more justice in our country," the mother-of-two added.

The bestselling author also said that she doesn't agree with the idea that people should "feel OK all the time" despite what the country is going through. "So I hope you all are allowing yourselves to feel whatever it is you're feeling. I hope you're listening to yourselves and taking a moment to reflect on everything that's coming at us, and what you might be able to do about it," she wrote.

Michelle also expressed gratitude to those who reached out to her after she revealed her emotional struggles, and wrote: "thank you."

"I hope you're also reaching out to all those you're closest with, not just with a text, but maybe with a call or a videochat. Don't be afraid to offer them a shoulder to lean on, or to ask for one yourself. Love you all," she concluded.