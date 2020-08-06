Michelle Obama admitted in her recent podcast episode that COVID-19 and the political and cultural unrest going on is giving her low-grade depression.

The former U.S. First Lady opened up about how she is coping with quarantine during Wednesday's episode of "The Michelle Obama Podcast" on Spotify with guest, former NPR host and U.S. journalist, Michele Norris. Obama told Norris that "spiritually, these are not fulfilling times" and that she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression."

"There have been periods throughout this quarantine where I've felt too low," Obama admitted.

She shared that she has been having sleeping problems that wake her up in the middle of the night because she is "worrying about something or there's a heaviness." She admitted that she also has difficulties with her exercise routine.

Obama said her low-grade depression is not just a result of the quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also from the Donald Trump administration and the Black Lives Matter protests sparked from George Floyd's death.

"Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting," Obama explained.

The 56-year-old "Becoming" author admitted that it is "exhausting" to be "waking up to yet another story of a black man or a black person somehow being dehumanised, or hurt, or killed, or falsely accused of something." She said these stories put on a "lot of weight" that she has not felt in her life in a while.

However, she said that "schedule is key" and maintaining a routine helps her manage these feelings. Obama has her family to thank for helping her cope with her depression. She told Norris that they have been spending quarantine mulling over puzzles and having conversations over dinner.

"Puzzles have become big. The girls are into them. We're all sitting on the floor around the table where the puzzle is now permanently set up and then we sit down for dinner and we talk some more," she said.

Despite the negative feelings, Obama reflected on how this pandemic reminded her of "our self-sufficiency." She also assured that "we will get through this."