Michelle Yeoh is the latest addition to the cast of "The Witcher: Blood Origin," in which she plays a member of a nomadic tribe of sword elves.

The 58-year-old Malaysian star will play a character named Scían, who is the "very last" member of her tribe. Per the official character description from The Hollywood Reporter, "no one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart."

Scían plays a key role in "The Witcher: Blood Origin" given her quest to "retrieve a stolen sacred sword taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means." Her "deadly quest will change the outcome of the Continent." The character is said to be the swordmaster of Eile.

Yeoh is a perfect fit for the character given she is adept with the sword as seen through various roles throughout her prolific career. Viewers have seen her wield a sword with ease, power, and finesse.

The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Michelle Yeoh as Scían. The very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent. pic.twitter.com/yKyvezUy46 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 6, 2021

The "Star Trek: Discovery" star joins other previously announced cast additions in "The Witcher: Blood Origin." These include Jacob Collins-Levy ("The White Princess") and Laurence O'Fuarain ("Rebellion", "Vikings").

O'Fuarain will play the male lead character Fjall "Stoneheart," described as a member of the rival clan of Eile's. He is "born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King" and carries in his heart the death of a loved one who tried to save him in battle. His quest for redemption leads him "fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."

Meanwhile, Jacob Collins-Levy will play Eredin, the king of the Wild Hunt. Jodie Turner-Smith was initially cast to play Eile, but she has since left the role. Redanian Intelligence suspects that Sophia Monique Brown has been cast instead.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin" is set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of the original series. It will "tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."