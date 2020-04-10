Even though the coronavirus pandemic has affected the tech industry's production and shipments, some companies are still confident about their release windows for 2020. A few months ago, supply chain sources hinted that the iPhone 12 and other products from Apple might be delayed beyond their speculated dates. Meanwhile, Microsoft was slated to launch the Surface Duo and Surface Neo later this year, but it appears to have been cancelled. With no hardware to showcase its features, Windows 10X is likewise put on hold for now.

Tech industry insiders revealed that the company made a decision to focus on single-screen devices for 2020 while the SARS-COV-2 outbreak is still ongoing. Others suspect that the manufacturing facilities tapped to produce the dual-screen Surface might not be ready to meet the targets needed to be enough for retailers. It was also noted that the changes did not specify if the Android smartphone was likewise affected.

Last month, Microsoft released a beta version of Windows 10X accessible for those who signed up for its Windows insider program. It was a preview for developers to have an idea of what the operating system intended dual-screen platforms can bring to the table. The Surface Neo was the device that debuted shortly after the company's presentation at the 2019 Surface Event that highlighted some of the capabilities of the OS. It sports two nine-inch screens with a 360-degree hinge in between, as pointed out by GSMArena.

Aside from what the Redmond, Washington-based tech outfit is offering, another device that would have purportedly shipped with Windows 10X was the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. However, instead of using two separate screens, this 2-in-1 computer is equipped with a flexible OLED screen much like the foldable smartphones available right now.

Another possible reason as to why Windows 10X was pushed back to next year could be the development of a new tech that is rumoured to be for the Surface Duo and Surface Neo. Without an external display for notifications, a third display apparently called the "edge screen" will be mounted on the hinge area. This was disclosed in a patent application form Microsoft that was just recently published.