A visitor to Alaska has shared striking video footage of a mysterious jellyfish-like unidentified aerial phenomenon drifting above the tree line near an elite military aviation base.

In an interview published on 10 November 2026, tourist Sara Jane Osborn revealed that she and her husband, Pete, captured the black-and-silver object hovering against the bright evening sky at approximately 10.13pm on 15 June 2026 while photographing a rainbow in Anchorage.

Osborn recounted how the airborne anomaly, which featured distinct dangling appendages that appeared to articulate independently as the object rotated, remained visible for approximately three minutes before abruptly vanishing.

Her account gained attention after footage circulated online, prompting disagreement over whether the unusual shape was a kite, drone or something else.

Jellyfish-Like UFO Appeared While Couple Photographed Rainbow

Sara Jane Osborn and her husband Pete pulled over by the roadside to photograph a vivid rainbow forming across the Alaskan sky.

'I was annoyed, because I was like, is that a mosquito?' she recalled. Looking towards the trees, she realised the object appeared farther away.

She alerted Pete and took more photographs before recording video. Osborn described the object as 'black and silver', with hanging appendages that seemed to move independently as it turned from side to side.

'It disappeared almost as quickly as it came,' she said.

Osborn doubted it was a kite, pointing to the apparent movements and the breeze stirring the trees. She said she was familiar with colourful kites flown in Anchorage's parks.

'It was very clearly not a kite in its movements,' she said. That judgement remains her interpretation, not a verified identification.

The couple searched a nearby park for anyone flying or packing away a kite, then drove towards Arctic Valley. Osborn said they spent about 30 minutes looking for an explanation.

'And we looked everywhere. We looked for, like, 30 minutes,' she said. Their search did not rule out a kite or another conventional object.

Alaska UFO's Apparent Military Base Connection Remains Unverified

The couple believed the object had appeared above wooded land towards Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER). The installation supports US military aviation, including F-22 Raptor operations.

Pete estimated the object could have been about three miles away. The distance was not measured, and there is no verified evidence that it entered military airspace or was associated with the base.

They also recalled an aircraft that looked smaller than the unidentified shape. Without knowing how far either object was from the camera, that comparison cannot establish the UFO's actual dimensions.

On Reddit, viewers disagreed over the footage. Some suggested a kite, while others questioned whether a kite could account for its apparent shape and movement. Neither interpretation has been independently confirmed.

The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office has previously said that many unexplained aerial reports lack sufficient information for firm conclusions. Its general assessment is not an investigation or finding about Osborn's recording.

Osborn herself considered another possibility. 'You know, maybe it's a drone-type thing,' she said.

The couple also struggled to find anyone else who had witnessed the object. 'We weren't able to find anyone else who saw it when we did either,' she said.

Osborn suggested that 'only God and the government' might know what it was. The remark was an expression of uncertainty, not evidence that officials had information about the sighting.

'Because it was there, and then it wasn't,' she said. 'I can't deny that it happened.'