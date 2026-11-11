Lana Rhoades is due to launch an AI twin through Candy AI on 11 November, with subscriptions priced at $13.99 (£10.52). She says the digital version will let her continue her career without filming explicit scenes herself. The year of the planned launch has not been specified.

Rhoades entered the adult industry in 2016 and stopped filming in 2017. She has described an experience in which agents set performers' rates and arranged shoots, while performers had limited control over whom they worked with.

Lana Rhoades Sets Boundaries for AI Twin

The digital double is modelled on Rhoades at the beginning of her career. She says it will offer personalised pictures, videos and one-to-one chats, while allowing her to maintain her boundaries around physically performing.

'I am at a point in my career where it would no longer make me happy to use my own body for explicit sex content,' she stated.

For Rhoades, the venture is a way to reconnect with her audience through a digital version of her earlier self. She has distinguished that role from returning to filming with her own body.

'My digital twin is based on 19-year-old Lana, and she will pick up where I left off in the adult industry.'

Fans will be able to chat with the digital version around the clock and generate customised content, according to Rhoades. She describes the interactive features as different from watching prerecorded material. The information provided does not specify what subscription period the $13.99 price covers.

Lana Rhoades Recalls Limited Performer Control

Reflecting on her early years in the industry, Rhoades recalled agents arranging travel to Los Angeles, shared accommodation and sex scenes that paid about $1,200 (£902.30). Her account focused on the extent to which agents, rather than performers, made decisions about rates and partners.

'Your agent chose your rate. You also had little say over who your sex partner in the scenes would be. There was not much autonomy in the hands of performers.'

Rhoades has also spoken about not owning the rights to many of her earlier videos. During a 2021 appearance on Harry Jowsey's Tap In podcast, she said she did not hold the rights to many of them and would probably have deleted them if she had.

On The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, she recalled earning $1,200 per scene, while a male social media creator she met received $15,000 (£11,278.70) for an Instagram picture.

Those comments relate to her earlier work. She says the digital double would allow her to continue her business without physically performing, rather than return to filming herself.

Lana Rhoades Describes Approval Over Her Twin

Rhoades, whose Instagram profile is @lanarhoades, believes other creators will increasingly consider digital doubles as a way to step back from filming. This is her prediction about how creators might approach their careers.

'I think more and more creators are going to look at this and realize they don't have to sacrifice their wellbeing to sustain a long-term career.'

She said she was involved in approving the twin's appearance and presentation, and described that control as central to the venture.

'I was completely hands-on and approved every single detail. I absolutely love her. It was incredibly important to me that she looks, breathes, and sounds just like the real me. Fans get the ultimate Lana Rhoades experience, but entirely on my terms, meaning my real-world boundaries are never crossed.'