Fans of The Simpsons have linked a fictional blackout from the animated series to Microsoft's widespread service outage, reviving claims that the long-running cartoon predicted another real-world event. But while the episode features a power failure and a date that has attracted attention online, there is no evidence it predicted Microsoft's technical problems.

The disruption began on Thursday, 12 November 2026, affecting Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services across the world. Businesses, schools, hospitals and government organisations experienced problems accessing email and other services, with some disruptions continuing into Friday.

Microsoft apologised on 13 November and said the outage was caused by a technical issue linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade. The company ruled out a cyberattack or an AI-related incident and reported that services were recovering.

What Did The Simpsons Supposedly Predict?

The latest theory centres on It's a Blunderful Life, the seventh episode of The Simpsons' 35th season, which first aired on Fox on 19 November 2023.

The episode follows an elderly Lisa Simpson recounting a blackout that left Springfield without electricity shortly before Thanksgiving. Homer is initially blamed for the disaster, although Mr Burns is eventually revealed to be responsible.

What has caught viewers' attention is a reference to 17 November in Lisa's diary, alongside a warning that a storm is approaching. Clips of the episode have circulated online, with some social media users claiming the date points to a major blackout on 17 November 2026.

The speculation has since been linked to Microsoft's outage, despite the disruption occurring several days before the date mentioned in the cartoon.

Some online theories have also attempted to connect the number 17 with the timing of Microsoft's service problems. However, there is no verified evidence that the episode contains a reference to Microsoft's outage or that the numbers have any connection.

The cartoon depicts a fictional electricity failure in Springfield, not a worldwide disruption to email, cloud computing or business software. It also makes no reference to Microsoft or the year 2026.

What if the Simpsons “November 17 blackout” wasn’t pointing at the calendar… but the clock?



Microsoft’s official incident record for today’s outage lists an estimated start time of 11:17am ET.



November 17 = 11:17?



Did they show us the start time instead of the date? pic.twitter.com/NUX5eB10xT — DivineHeart Consciousness (@DivineHeart369) November 13, 2026

Microsoft Apologises as Outlook and Teams Services Recover

While fans debated the supposed prediction, Microsoft was working to restore services following a disruption that affected customers around the world.

The company said the problem originated during an earlier network capacity upgrade and became apparent after a more recent network change. It confirmed that the underlying issue had been addressed, although some customers were still experiencing problems as services were gradually restored.

'We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,' Microsoft said in a statement on Friday.

The company added that the incident was 'not related to cyber or AI / agents' and promised a full report once its investigation was complete.

Microsoft reported broad recovery and stability across its services, although some users continued to experience intermittent access problems and delayed emails.

The disruption had consequences beyond ordinary workplace inconvenience. In Colorado, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the outage prevented jail officials from receiving email notifications needed to process online bond payments, forcing people seeking immediate release to make payments in person.

Why Are People Talking About 17 November 2026?

The date featured in The Simpsons theory also coincides with a real event scheduled in the United States.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced a nationwide Emergency Alert System test for Tuesday, 17 November 2026, at approximately 2:20pm Eastern Time.

The test will briefly interrupt radio and television programming to check whether emergency alerts can be distributed across participating networks. It does not involve shutting down electricity supplies or internet services.

FEMA has confirmed that the public does not need to take any action. The test will not include Wireless Emergency Alerts sent directly to mobile phones, and officials have identified 3 December as a backup date if the exercise needs to be postponed.

The overlap between the cartoon's date and the scheduled test has helped fuel speculation about a possible nationwide blackout. However, the emergency alert exercise was announced in advance as a routine safety measure and has no established connection to Microsoft's outage.