Microsoft's global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services from Thursday, 12 November, into Friday, leaving businesses and government agencies struggling to access essential tools as unverified claims of sabotage and an 'insider threat' spread online.

The company said it had found no evidence of malicious activity behind the incident.

The disruption affected organisations worldwide, with users reporting problems accessing email, calendars and other cloud-based services. Microsoft traced the issues to overloaded server infrastructure and said it had seen signs of improvement after deploying fixes.

Microsoft Outage Leaves Customers Struggling for Answers

The company initially acknowledged difficulties accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through several connection methods, assigning the incident reference EX1550543. A separate service notice, MO1550821, covered problems affecting other Microsoft 365 functions.

Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in complaints, with reports from more than 70 countries. Those figures represent submissions to the outage-monitoring website, not the number of individual customers unable to use Microsoft's products.

Some administrators also reported difficulty obtaining updates. Microsoft's service notices confirmed that parts of the Microsoft 365 admin centre could be affected, making it harder for organisations to assess the disruption and communicate with users.

For users, the immediate problems included missed messages, disrupted meetings and uncertainty over when access would return. The disruption was particularly difficult for organisations coordinating work across international offices and time zones.

The effects varied between services. Microsoft said functions dependent on Exchange Online, including some Teams calendar features and Copilot capabilities, were disrupted, while other features continued to operate.

As the outage continued across time zones, its effects were reported by organisations in several countries. Reuters reported problems at government agencies in Australia, Japan and the United States, as well as disruptions affecting airlines, financial companies and other businesses.

In Britain, insurer Aviva prepared contingency arrangements for its earnings calls. Shipping group Maersk warned customers of delayed emails, while European stock exchange operator Euronext reported problems with email communications involving its listings teams.

Microsoft Outage Fuels Sabotage Speculation

The scale of the disruption prompted unverified claims online that Microsoft's systems had been deliberately sabotaged. Some commentators raised the possibility of an insider threat, but neither claim was supported by evidence establishing intentional interference.

Microsoft addressed the speculation directly, saying it was unaware of malicious activity causing the incident. Its explanation focused instead on technical problems affecting servers responsible for handling connections.

The company's internal updates described a process becoming overwhelmed, leaving servers unable to respond to requests. Engineers redirected traffic, restarted infrastructure and investigated a network configuration change that appeared to coincide with the start of the outage.

Microsoft later reported positive results after applying a configuration patch designed to improve server stability. The update did not mean that every affected service had immediately returned to normal, and the company continued working towards a sustained recovery.

The disruption also affected financial operations. Reuters reported that one Taiwanese financial company resorted to fax to confirm trades, while another cancelled a bond repurchase transaction. Some companies postponed announcements because their usual communication channels were unavailable.

The incident highlighted organisations' reliance on technology providers for essential business systems. Previous major outages have also shown how technical failures can affect interconnected organisations, though the circumstances of each incident differ.

Although Microsoft reported improvements on Friday, the full financial cost remained unclear. The company said it would provide further details about the root cause after the incident was mitigated. Its published updates did not support the sabotage allegations.