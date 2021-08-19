Real Madrid could be the biggest beneficiaries of Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Toni Kroos. The German midfielder also hinted at the possibility of Los Blancos signing Kylian Mbappe this summer as a fallout of the Argentine superstar's move to the Parc des Princes.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona after the club failed to adhere to La Liga's financial fair play regulations. He joined the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer earlier this month to form an enviable forward line alongside Mbappe and Neymar.

Kroos feels Real will benefit from the Argentina international's move to Paris since one of their biggest competitors for the La Liga title lost their best player. Moreover, he feels that there is a bigger possibility for Mbappe to now join the Madrid giants with the Frenchman failing to agree to an extension to his current deal.

"We'll see how it all works out (Messi to PSG). Maybe the move is good for us because our biggest competitor has lost their best player," the Germany international said, as quoted on Goal.

"And maybe even more good things will come out of it as a result. Maybe [a player] from Paris joins us... If that (Mbappe joining Madrid) should actually happen - I don't know - this whole Messi deal would certainly not be a disadvantage for us."

PSG remain adamant that Mbappe will not leave this summer, but it remains to be seen if they will change their stance if he continues to reject their offer to extend his contract. As it stands, the 2018 World Cup winner will be a free agent in 2022, when he can sign with a club of his choosing.

The Ligue 1 giants' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hopes that the arrival of Messi will convince Mbappe to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, but has made contingency plans in the event he does depart this summer or the next. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract with Juventus in 2022, has been lined up as a potential replacement.