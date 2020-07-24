Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is all set to return to the ring for an exhibition clash against former world champion Roy Jones Jr. The fight will take place in Los Angeles on September 12.

The 54-year-old American last participated in a professional fight back in 2005. At that time, Irishman Kevin McBride defeated the maestro. That loss marked Tyson's 6th defeat in 58 contests that he took part in during his career. He has won 44 bouts via knockouts.

51-year old Jones hasn't fought a single match since his victory over Scott Sigmon in February 2018. The exhibition bout between the two will certainly be a treat for boxing enthusiasts all over the globe.

According to the BBC, the California State Athletic Commission has approved the fight. As per the recent developments, the winner of the bout will be decided over eight rounds. In terms of broadcasting rights, it would be based on a pay-per-view model.

Speaking of his upcoming fight with Tyson, Jones Jr. said, "It's like David and Goliath."

During his career, Jones Jr. won multiple world titles across the middleweight, super-middleweight, light-heavyweight, and heavyweight categories.

Back in 1986, after knocking out Trevor Berbick, Tyson, 20 years old at the time, had become the youngest ever boxer to be declared the world heavyweight champion. Recently, rumours surfaced about the boxing legend staging a comeback. The rumours got additional fuel when Tyson himself shared footage of his workouts on social media. Finally, the comeback bout has been confirmed.

In 2006, the 54-year old fought multiple four-round exhibition battles with Corey Sanders. At that point, he needed some money, as he had filed for bankruptcy back in 2003. However, apart from financial needs, Tyson also stated that returning to the boxing ring helped him fight against mental health issues. He further commented that boxing has some amazing stress-relieving benefits.

There were also talks about Tyson's potential return to the ring against former rival Evander Holyfield. Holyfield had retired in 2014. The 57-year-old emerged victorious in his last two fights against Tyson in the 1990s. Among those was that controversial match in 1997, when Tyson bit his opponent's ear. As a result of which, the legend was disqualified.