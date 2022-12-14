Arsenal Football Club will be active during the winter transfer window which starts in January, says manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard confirmed his plans after the Gunners' win over AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup, a tournament organised to help clubs keep fit during the World Cup break.

Arteta took his team to Dubai for a warm weather training camp, where they played Ligue 1 giants Lyon and the reigning Serie A champions. Arsenal will now return to London where they will face Juventus on Dec. 17 as their final preparation game before the Premier League season resumes on Boxing Day.

The North London club is currently on top of the Premier League - five points clear of title favourites Manchester City. Arteta will be keen to maintain his team's momentum when the campaign resumes, and has focused on reintegrating players that were away with their national teams at the World Cup.

The Spanish coach is aware that Arsenal will have to strengthen in January if they want to maintain their title charge. The Gunners have the youngest squad in the English top-flight, while also not having the squad depth their title challengers possess.

Moreover, the north Londoners were handed a massive blow when star striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury while with Brazil in Qatar. The former City forward has undergone surgery, and is expected to be sidelined for at least three months.

Eddie Nketiah remains Arteta's only recognised number nine in the senior squad after Jesus' injury. Arsenal have been linked with a number of forward players, with Shakthar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk rumoured to be the club's top target for the January transfer window.

When asked about the club's plans for the winter transfer window, the Spaniard said: We are looking and we are active in the possibilities. If we can find the players that will strengthen the team, we will try."

Apart from strengthening his forward line, the Premier League leaders are also looking to bolster their midfield. Youri Tielemans has been on the club's radar since last summer, and they could look to firm up their interest in January with the player entering the final six months of his deal with Leicester City.