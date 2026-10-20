Ming Xi's dramatic gold wings at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show have sparked a wave of 'Throne of Glass' jokes online, with fans comparing the design to Abraxos' repaired wings and wondering how the brand supposedly sourced 'Stygian spider silk.'

The Chinese supermodel returned to the runway on October 18, wearing a floral corset with gauzy wings and sleeves. The look prompted a fantasy reference that 'Throne of Glass' readers quickly picked up online.

'How did the Victoria's Secret fashion show get Stygian Spider silk?' one user asked in a social media post.

Why 'Throne of Glass' Fans Are Thinking About Abraxos

In Sarah J. Maas' Throne of Glass series, Abraxos is a wyvern bonded to Manon Blackbeak. In the third book, Heir of Fire, his damaged wings lead Manon to seek out rare spidersilk from Stygian spiders to help repair them. Fans familiar with his story would recognise the connection.

Although there is no indication that Victoria's Secret drew inspiration from the fantasy series, the oversized wings offered an amusing opportunity for readers to imagine how the fictional material might look in real life.

Inside Victoria's Secret's Real-Life Wing Craft

While the Stygian spidersilk exists in Maas' fictional world, Victoria's Secret uses real-world materials and specialised techniques to create its elaborate runway designs.

In an October 19 interview with InStyle, the brand's chief creative officer, Adam Selman, discussed the creative direction behind the 2026 show. The collection drew on the seasons, incorporating florals, metallic finishes, lace and winter-white sparkle.

The show's various wing designs used different construction methods, including hand-painted fabric petals, 3D-printed and chrome-finished elements, crystal embellishments, foam and laser-cut fabric. Some designs also incorporated structural frameworks beneath their decorative elements.

However, the available reporting does not identify the specific materials or designer behind Ming Xi's gold wings.

Fans Turn the Runway Moment Into a Fantasy Crossover

The comparison also inspired other playful reactions online.

'Somewhere there's a Stygian Spider watching the runway like, "They paid me in exposure,"' one user joked.

Another commenter expressed excitement at finding someone who shared the same thought.

A third reaction took the joke further by imagining Victoria's Secret operating a Stygian spider farm.

The comments turn a runway look into an unexpected crossover between high fashion and fantasy fiction, with fans imagining what it would take to obtain a material that belongs to Maas' fictional world.

For Throne of Glass readers, the reference is a reminder of Abraxos' story. For everyone else, it is an unexpected connection between an elaborate runway look and one of Maas' most memorable fictional creatures.

Ming Xi Marks Her Victoria's Secret Return

Ming Xi said she was 'truly overjoyed' to return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, describing the experience as feeling 'like returning home.' She also shared that seeing the wings left her heart nearly giving out from happiness.

Her husband, Mario Ho, celebrated her return on social media, calling her a 'real life angel' and the 'pride of the family' as he praised her appearance on the runway.