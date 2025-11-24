Fifty kidnapped schoolchildren in Nigeria have made a miraculous escape after a mass abduction that has shocked the nation and intensified global concern over the worsening crisis of school kidnappings in West Africa.

The pupils were among 315 children taken at gunpoint from St Mary's Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed that the 50 escapees have now been reunited with their families. A major military-led search is continuing for the remaining 265 children and 12 teachers who are still missing.

The abduction, one of the largest since the notorious Chibok schoolgirls kidnapping in 2014, has forced widespread school closures and triggered urgent security responses across several Nigerian states.

UNICEF Condemns Attack as a Violation of Children's Rights

UNICEF issued a powerful condemnation following reports that scores of children and teachers had been kidnapped in Niger State shortly after a separate abduction of 25 girls in Kebbi State.

'Children should never be the target of violence, and schools must be safe places where girls and boys can learn without fear,' said Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa. 'The abduction of students and their teachers is a brutal and grave violation of children's rights and a shocking assault on their safety and education.'

Fagninou urged all parties involved to ensure the immediate and safe release of every child and educator. He added that Nigerian families must be able to send their children to school with confidence that they will return home safely.

UNICEF reminded the government that it endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, which outlines measures to protect educational institutions during conflict. The organisation continues to work with authorities and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promote secure and inclusive learning environments across the country.

Daring Escape as Nationwide Manhunt Intensifies

According to Christian groups supporting the families, the 50 children escaped between Friday and Saturday in what is being described as a courageous and extremely risky attempt to free themselves from their captors.

Police said armed men stormed St Mary's School at around 02:00 local time and seized students from their dormitories. Security forces immediately launched a large-scale search operation, sweeping forests, river crossings and isolated farmlands believed to be used by the kidnappers.

Niger State governor Mohammed Umaru Bago ordered all schools in the area to close, warning that this was not a time for blame.

Authorities also revealed that St Mary's School had reportedly ignored an instruction to close its boarding facilities following intelligence warnings about possible attacks. The school has not responded publicly to the allegation.

Families Terrified as Hundreds Remain Missing

Parents of the missing pupils have spoken of their fear and anguish. One mother, whose nieces aged six and 13 were abducted, told the BBC she was devastated and pleaded for their safe return.

Another parent, Dominic Adamu, said the community was overwhelmed, describing the attack as something that caught everyone completely off guard. Pope Leo XIV expressed deep sadness over the abduction and urged authorities to act swiftly.

Nigeria Deploys Emergency Security Measures

In response to the string of kidnappings, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. He also instructed that police officers assigned to Very Important Persons should be redeployed to core security duties, particularly in areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

VIPs requiring security support will now need to request armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Tinubu has postponed several foreign trips, including a scheduled visit to the G20 summit in South Africa, in order to address the crisis.

Authorities in Kebbi, Niger, Katsina, Yobe and Kwara have imposed widespread school closures as a precaution. In another development, 38 people abducted during a church service in Kwara State last week were freed on Sunday, although two people were killed during the original attack.

Kidnapping Crisis Deepens

Kidnapping for ransom by armed criminal gangs has become a severe national security problem in Nigeria. The practice continues despite a federal law banning the payment of ransoms.

Although some Western commentators, including former US President Donald Trump, have framed the situation as targeted persecution of Christians, Nigerian officials insist the reality is more complex.

An official stated that terrorists attack Muslims, Christians and people of no faith alike, and that many of the deadliest assaults occur in majority-Muslim areas.

Search Continues for 265 Children and 12 Teachers

Military units, police teams and local vigilantes continue to search vast rural areas for the missing children and teachers.

Officials warn that the kidnappers may move the hostages frequently to evade detection. As families wait in anguish for updates, the dramatic escape of the 50 children has provided only a small glimmer of hope. The nation now watches anxiously, praying that more will find their way home.