A dramatic World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo has erupted in controversy after Nigeria's head coach accused Congo staff of performing 'voodoo' rituals during the decisive penalty shootout, shaking the footballing world and leaving fans questioning the role of superstition in sport.

High Stakes in Rabat

Nigeria and DR Congo locked horns in Rabat, Morocco, for a place in next year's World Cup inter-confederation play-offs.

After 120 minutes, the teams remained deadlocked at 1-1, forcing the tie into a tense penalty shootout. It was here, in football's cruellest theatre, that the drama unfolded.

Nigeria's coach, Éric Chelle, did not mince his words in the aftermath. 'During all the penalties, the players of Congo were doing some voodoo,' Chelle declared to reporters, clearly unsettled by what he claimed to have witnessed.

'Every time, every time, every time. That is why I was a bit nervous,' he continued, adding that a particular figure on the Congo staff appeared to be repeating ritualistic gestures as the shootout progressed.

Rituals or Routine?

In the mixed zone, the former Mali international, who took charge of Nigeria in January, described how he saw Congo's staff' sprinkling or pouring something' by the touchline.

'I couldn't specify what, but it seemed connected to the pressure of the moment,' Chelle explained. The BBC reports that Chelle even mimicked the movement—shaking a bottle—when asked to clarify what he had seen. ​

Whether these actions were genuine rituals or mere superstition remains uncertain, but Chelle's allegations instantly divided opinion across Africa.

Some, especially among Nigeria's passionate fanbase, saw the claims as a distraction from their team's heartbreak.

Others pointed to the power of belief and tradition, insisting that sport in Africa cannot be separated from its cultural roots.

The Human Toll

For Nigerian supporters, the defeat stings. Star players such as Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon, both in their prime, watched their World Cup dreams slip away under the most excruciating circumstances.

In the shootout, Nigeria's Calvin Bassey and Simon missed crucial spot-kicks, while a substitute Congo goalkeeper, brought on specifically for penalties, delivered two dramatic saves. ​

'It was a brutal exit for Nigeria,' noted BBC Sport, highlighting the gravity of another World Cup heartbreak. With this loss, Nigeria faces missing out on their third final since 2006, despite fielding one of Africa's finest generations.

Congo Responds

The Congolese camp deflected Chelle's accusations, with team representatives dismissing claims of ritual behaviour as 'sour grapes.'

Local media in Congo have celebrated the team's composure, praising their technical preparation and mental strength under pressure.

For DR Congo, this victory means entry into the inter-confederation playoff next March—a lifeline for their World Cup hopes. ​

The Role of Superstition

Superstition is woven through the fabric of African football, with rituals and symbolic acts commonplace on match days.

While Chelle's statements have drawn international attention, accusations of 'voodoo' in sport are not unfamiliar, though rarely do they reach such a fever pitch.

As the New York Times observes, 'Nigeria's head coach Éric Chelle has alleged that DR Congo's players were practising 'voodoo' during their penalty shootout victory,' an angle now debated from Lagos to Kinshasa.

Looking Ahead

Whether his words stem from frustration or a genuine belief, the drama in Rabat has renewed discussion about the boundaries between faith, gamesmanship, and fair play.

Nigerian fans will remember this night for its pain and controversy, while Congolese supporters will revel in their team's resilience.

For now, the question persists: did superstition truly tip the scales, or was this simply sport's unpredictable theatre?

As both teams turn their eyes to the future, only time will tell if these 'voodoo' allegations linger—or finally fade into football folklore.