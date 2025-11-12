A global spectacle of glamour and aspiration, the Miss Universe pageant is typically defined by dazzling gowns, fierce competition, and a celebration of international beauty. However, the 2025 edition—the 74th—has been dramatically overshadowed by a series of unsettling controversies, health crises, and organisational disputes that threaten to eclipse the crowning moment itself.

Scheduled for 21 November 2025 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, this year's competition feels less like a smooth-sailing journey to the crown and more like a high-stakes drama.

Even before the preliminary rounds, the pageant has been marred by a concerning health scare. A number of delegates, including representatives from Guyana, Estonia, Honduras, Panama, Croatia, Colombia, and Uruguay, have reportedly fallen ill due to food poisoning.

Furthermore, the competitive field was reduced by one when Helena O'Connor of Iceland was forced to withdraw from the competition due to illness, citing health reasons.

The delegates who have fallen ill are reportedly being treated by a medical team provided by the Miss Universe Organization and the host country . The specific source of the food poisoning has not been officially confirmed, though some reports point to a communal meal at the delegates' hotel.

The combination of sickness and scandal has cast a pall over the normally pristine competition, forcing organisers and fans alike to question the conditions and conduct surrounding the event.

The stage is set for a historic moment, as Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark prepares to crown her successor. The broadcast will air on the American Spanish-language TV network Telemundo and stream on Peacock and AIS Play.

The official starting time for the broadcast is 7:00 PM local time (GMT+7) in Thailand, which translates to 12:00 PM GMT for the UK audience.

Hosting duties will be handled by American stand-up comedian and actor Steve Byrne, with former titleholders Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel providing commentary.

Musical performances are slated from Omar Harfouch and Jeff Satur. Yet, beneath the veneer of show business, the competition has been plagued by a unique set of challenges tied to its Thai setting and a turbulent power structure.

Organisational Turmoil and the Miss Universe Host Fiasco

The decision to host the event in Thailand for the fourth time—and the third time at the Impact Challenger Hall—was announced on 7 February 2025. However, this edition has navigated difficult territory since the start.

It is taking place during a one-year mourning period following the death of Sirikit, the former queen consort of Thailand, which required organisers to modify events in accordance with government recommendations to fit the 'mourning atmosphere' of the period.

The most explosive controversies have centred on the actions of Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who was made the executive director of the pageant on 23 April and later became chairman of the Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee. A series of incidents exposed deep fractures within the organisation.

Another legal complaint arose on 3 November when Itsaragrisil himself filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok, alleging that MUO instructed contestants to film promotional materials for an online gambling website at their hotel, a potential violation of Thai law.

The gambling website in question has been identified in the legal complaint as 'Mega Casino,' a company based in Curaçao. Itsaragrisil claims the MUO representatives approached the contestants at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld hotel in Bangkok to record the material.

MUO has since vehemently denied these allegations, stating they adhere to all local laws and condemning the promotion of illegal activities.

Reprimands, Resignations, and the Controversial Sash Ceremony

The escalating tension came to a head on 4 November 2025, during the sash ceremony event. Itsaragrisil reprimanded Miss Mexico's Fátima Bosch for not participating in promotional events, allegedly calling her 'dumb', and had her escorted out by security after she attempted to interrupt him.

Several other contestants walked out in solidarity. The reigning titleholder, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, also left the venue, stating that Itsaragrisil's words had been 'beyond disrespectful'.

Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha Cantú later condemned Itsaragrisil's conduct as unacceptable. He immediately ordered the suspension of the sash ceremony and announced that Itsaragrisil's role in official Miss Universe activities would be restricted.

CEO Mario Búcaro was dispatched to Thailand to coordinate with Miss Grand International to ensure the competition continued professionally and safely. Itsaragrisil later issued a formal apology to all contestants during the welcoming ceremony but denied using the word 'dumb.'

In the midst of this, former titleholder Alicia Machado made remarks on a livestream that were perceived as racially insensitive toward Asians and critical of Thailand, drawing widespread social media criticism. Itsaragrisil responded sarcastically, apologising for Thailand 'not meeting her expectations.'

Machado's comments, which included a reference to Thai people as 'Chinese, but they can't save money,' led to a formal rebuke from the MUO on November 5, which distanced itself from her remarks and stated they did not reflect the pageant's values.

Despite the chaos, the show must go on. The format remains unchanged, with thirty semifinalists to be determined based on their performance in four main segments in the preliminary rounds: the personal interview, national costume presentation, evening gown presentation, and swimsuit presentation.

This year also marks the first time the winner of the Miss Congeniality award will be decided through a public vote rather than the customary peer vote among delegates. The Miss Congeniality public vote is currently being conducted via the official Miss Universe app and the Miss Universe website.

This turbulent Miss Universe 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about editions, with the world watching to see if the eventual winner can rise above the unprecedented storm of illness, legal disputes, and bad behaviour to truly embody the 'Power of Love' theme.