A full-blown power struggle has erupted at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand, tearing apart the traditional façade of sisterhood and glamour.

Following a chaotic delegate walkout, the reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, has been conspicuously absent from several official pre-pageant activities.

Into this vacuum of absence has stepped a dramatic and unexpected figure: Miss Grand International 2025, Emma Tiglao.

Tiglao was 'thrussed in the spotlight,' seemingly taking over hosting duties at the instruction of Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Nawat holds a unique and highly conflicted position: he is both the founder of the rival Miss Grand International (MGI) organisation and the head of the Thailand hosting committee for the 74th Miss Universe.

The presence of Emma Tiglao at the heart of Miss Universe activities, while the reigning queen is missing, is the clearest signal yet of the severe tension between the two global pageants.

Power Struggle Deepens As Emma Tiglao Takes Over Host Duties

The entire scandal was triggered by a controversial walkout during a sashing ceremony. It began when Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, was 'publicly berated' by Nawat, who is also Miss Universe's VP for Asiana.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig immediately sided with Bosch, stating that Nawat's actions were 'beyond disrespectful,' and that it was 'nothing that she as a person would tolerate.' The reigning queen declared, 'That's why l'm taking my call and I'm going,' and has not been seen at pre-pageant activities since.

In Theilvig's absence, Emma Tiglao has been installed as a replacement figurehead for the Thai host committee.

The Miss Grand International queen became the co-host for a gala dinner arranged for Thailand's sponsors, and even posed with Nawat during the presentation of Miss Universe candidates in Phuket.

Nawat is the franchise holder of Miss Universe Thailand, which is responsible for running the pre-pageant promotions leading up to the coronation on 21 November.

The sight of a queen from a rival, though affiliated, organisation being given prominence has enraged the delegates. Miss Universe 2025 Iraq, Hanin Al Qoreishy, slammed the move in a powerful statement on her Instagram.

'I stand in full support of the Miss Universe Organization and our reigning queen, Victoria. The Miss Universe platform has always represented authenticity, empowerment, and unity — values that we, as delegates deeply honor,' Al Qoreishy wrote, adding that the platform represents 'authenticity, empowerment, and unity — values that we, as delegates deeply honor.'

The Iraqi beauty queen threw clear 'shade at the MGI organization' with the most damning line of her statement: 'This is Miss Universe, not MGI, and we wish to preserve the integrity and independence of this historic organization.'

Theilvig's 'Sidelined' Status And Calls For Transparency

Al Qoreishy claimed that 'every delegate' dreamt of an opportunity to interact with Theilvig and expressed sorrow that their queen was 'sidelined by the recent turn of events'.

The official line is vague, with Al Qoreishy noting that delegates 'have been saddened that our Queen, Victoria, has not been able to join us at several official functions due to circumstances beyond the Miss Universe Organization's control.'

However, MGI executive Teresa Yuphayao Chaivisut was quoted in reports claiming that the Danish beauty queen 'was just holed up in her hotel room and refused to attend to her commitments in Phuket.'

Al Qoreishy urged the MUO and Theilvig to return to the events to promote 'transparency and sisterhood.' She personally felt 'discouraged by the current situation' and decided to 'limit [her] content' in a gesture of respect for Theilvig and 'the Miss Universe legacy and the values it stands for.'

While the reigning queen posted images showing her 'roaming around Thailand,' she has not clarified if she will participate in the pre-pageant activities. The coronation night, set for 21 November, will see Theilvig crown her successor.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is being represented by Ahtisa Manalo, who hopes to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown, last bagged by Catriona Gray in 2018, also in Thailand.