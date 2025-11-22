KEY POINTS Dr. Gabrielle Henry will spend a minimum of seven days in ICU after a fall during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round.

Her sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, says Henry "isn't doing as well as hoped,"

Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry, is expected to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand for at least seven days, after suffering a frightening fall from the Miss Universe stage.

Her family confirmed that the 28-year-old contestant 'isn't doing as well as hoped' following the incident, and they are now asking the public to join them in praying for her recovery.

Henry slipped and fell off the stage during the preliminary evening gown round on 19 November, plunging into the audience area after missing a step while wearing a high-slit orange gown and heels. The fall, captured on video by spectators, immediately raised alarm as she struggled to get up and was later escorted backstage for medical attention.

In a statement released by the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation on 21 November, Henry's sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, said the beauty queen remains in serious condition.

'Gabby isn't doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,' she said. Doctors informed the family that Gabrielle must stay in the ICU for a minimum of seven days so she can receive 'close monitoring and specialised care'.

The organisation urged Jamaicans at home and abroad to keep Henry in their prayers, describing the situation as a 'profoundly difficult time'.

They also appealed for kindness online, saying: 'We respectfully ask the public and social media users to avoid sharing negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family.'

Raul Rocha, owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, previously shared that he had visited Henry in the hospital. While he confirmed she suffered no broken bones, he did not disclose the nature of the complications requiring prolonged ICU treatment. He reassured followers that she is receiving 'good care', but did not comment further on her prognosis.

Who Is Gabrielle Henry?

Long before she caught the world's attention on the Miss Universe stage, Dr Gabrielle Henry had already been changing lives. The Jamaican beauty queen is a medical doctor specialising in ophthalmology, dedicating her work to restoring patients' sight and advocating for individuals with visual impairment.

Through her non-profit organisation, the SeeMe Foundation, Henry campaigns for accessibility and inclusion, particularly for people whose disabilities often leave them overlooked.

Henry returned to the national pageant stage in 2025 after first competing unsuccessfully in 2023. Her win was widely celebrated in Jamaica as a story of perseverance and faith, with many praising her determination to represent her country not only with beauty but with purpose.

Support Pours In as Fans Await Further Updates

The accident comes amid a turbulent pageant week for Miss Universe 2025, with controversies surrounding the show's main results dominating international headlines.

Still, Henry's fall has sparked a united wave of support across the pageant community, with contestants from several countries sending messages of hope.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation said the family's priority is Henry's recovery and well-being, and asked the public to respect their privacy. 'We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period,' the statement said.