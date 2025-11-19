KEY POINTS Queen Camilla wore Princess Eugenie's iconic Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara at the Diplomatic Reception.

The tiara was originally made in 1919 and famously worn by Eugenie for her 2018 wedding.

The Queen continues to rotate rarely-seen pieces from Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection.

Queen Camilla delivered an unexpected dose of royal glamour this week when she stepped out in one of the most recognisable tiaras of the modern monarchy: Princess Eugenie's wedding diadem. The 78-year-old Queen joined King Charles and Prince William at Windsor Castle on 18 November for the annual Diplomatic Reception, marking a rare return of the glittering event to the historic residence.

While the reception is a staple of the royal calendar, its timing was kept under wraps this year. What was impossible to hide, however, was Camilla's striking choice of jewels: the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, the same headpiece Princess Eugenie wore when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Queen Camilla Re-Wears Eugenie's Wedding Tiara

Paired with a white evening gown, the emerald-laden kokoshnik instantly commanded attention. The tiara—featuring a central 93.7-carat emerald framed by pavé diamonds—has become one of the most memorable royal pieces of the last decade thanks to its starring role at Eugenie's St George's Chapel wedding.

For that autumn ceremony, Eugenie borrowed the piece from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Made by Boucheron in 1919 for Dame Margaret Helen Greville, the tiara adopts the Russian-inspired kokoshnik shape once popular in the imperial court. After passing into the Royal Family's collection, it remained unseen for decades until Eugenie revived it for her big day.

Camilla's decision to wear the same sparkler stunned royal watchers and added an emotional layer to the reception, which celebrates the diplomatic corps accredited to the Court of St James. Though Queen Camilla did not issue a statement about the choice, the palace noted simply that the tiara was selected from the late Queen's jewel vaults.

A Glittering Night Back at Windsor

This year's reception is the first Diplomatic Corps gathering at Windsor Castle since 2001. As Buckingham Palace continues long-term renovations, Windsor has once again become the monarchy's primary stage for major state events.

King Charles and Prince William, both in full white-tie attire with military decorations, greeted ambassadors and representatives from around the world, underscoring Britain's diplomatic relationships. Camilla's tiara moment, meanwhile, provided the evening's most talked-about visual.

It also continued a trend of the Queen rotating through lesser-seen royal tiaras. Last year, she made her Diplomatic Reception debut wearing the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara, a diamond-and-aquamarine piece frequently worn by Queen Elizabeth during royal tours, including a 1970 visit to Canada.

Why the Emerald Kokoshnik Matters

The Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara is one of the most distinctive pieces in the late Queen Elizabeth's jewellery collection. It came to the Royal Family through socialite Margaret Greville, who left her extensive suite of jewels to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The kokoshnik rarely appeared in public for nearly a century. Its 2018 resurfacing raised its profile dramatically, making it a fan favourite among royal jewellery enthusiasts.

Camilla wearing it again signals something subtle but significant: a continued effort by the modern monarchy to honour Queen Elizabeth's personal style, while also circulating important historic pieces among senior royal women.

Quiet Evening With a Loud Style Moment

Though the Diplomatic Reception is a working event rather than a gala, the Queen's tiara swap added a level of sparkle that resonated far beyond the castle walls. The royal family may be navigating a period of transition, but moments like these remind the public that the monarchy still understands the power of a jewel-studded surprise.