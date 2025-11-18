KEY POINTS A new 'FIFA Pass' program will speed up visa processing for 2026 World Cup visitors.

The Trump administration has unveiled a new initiative aimed at accelerating visa processing for foreign visitors travelling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering priority appointments to fans who have already purchased match tickets.

Branded as the 'FIFA Pass,' the program is designed to streamline visa interviews at US embassies and consulates while the government braces for an unprecedented surge in global football tourism.

Under the scheme, foreign nationals who buy tickets through FIFA will gain access to expedited visa interview slots through a dedicated online portal.

Officials said the system,formally referred to as the 'prioritized appointments scheduling system,' will allow US consular teams to fast-track World Cup–related applications without suspending routine processing for other travelers.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to announce the policy, describing it as a collaborative effort to ensure smoother entry for fans traveling to the tournament.

'If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritized appointments to get your visa,' Infantino said, praising Washington's move to ease bottlenecks ahead of the event. Turning toward Trump, he added: 'You said it the very first time we met, Mr. President: America welcomes the world.'

A Major Sporting Event

The new system arrives as the administration attempts to balance Trump's long-standing hardline posture on migration with the economic and diplomatic pressures of hosting one of the world's largest sporting events.

Millions of fans are expected to travel to North America for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US embassies worldwide were already preparing for a dramatic increase in visa demand.

According to Rubio, more than 400 additional consular officers have been deployed to high-volume posts to address appointment backlogs and shorten interview wait times. He added that roughly 80 percent of US consulates worldwide can now offer visa interviews within 60 days—an improvement from the delays that followed pandemic-related staffing shortages in recent years.

'The FIFA Pass will help ensure that football fans who have legitimate travel plans are able to get appointments in a timely manner,' Rubio said, noting that the State Department has coordinated closely with FIFA to verify ticket purchases and prevent misuse of the system.

Administration officials stressed that the program does not alter existing visa eligibility rules. Applicants will still undergo background checks, interviews, and security screening, but will simply be offered faster access to available appointments.

Those seeking to benefit from the program will be required to authenticate their FIFA ticket purchases through a password-protected online portal, after which they will be directed to priority scheduling options at participating U.S. consulates.

U.S. Consular Teams Brace for Visitor Surge

Trump encouraged prospective visitors to begin the process as early as possible. 'We strongly encourage anyone planning to travel to the United States for the World Cup to apply for their visa right away,' he said, adding that early applications would help prevent a last-minute processing crunch in the months leading up to the tournament.

The initiative is expected to ease pressure on U.S. consular operations in countries with traditionally high demand for American tourist visas. Analysts say it could also reduce the risk of travel disruptions that might otherwise occur if fans are unable to secure interview slots in time for the games.

The 2026 World Cup is projected to be the largest in the tournament's history, expanding to 48 teams and significantly increasing the number of matches played on US soil. With cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Kansas City, and Miami preparing to serve as host venues, the US is expected to welcome one of the biggest influxes of international sports spectators ever recorded.

While the FIFA Pass marks a rare easing of entry pathways for foreign visitors under the Trump administration, officials framed it as a practical measure rather than a shift in immigration stance. As Rubio noted, the program is 'a targeted solution for a unique global event' —one the US hopes will run smoothly both on and off the pitch.