The already chaotic 74th Miss Universe pageant has been plunged into even deeper crisis after a former judge dramatically claimed the result was 'pre-decided' in favour of Mexico just as scrutiny intensifies over the pageant's ownership links to newly crowned winner Fátima Bosch.

Lebanese-French businessman Omar Harfouch ignited a global backlash after alleging that Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha influenced the judging process to secure the crown for Miss Mexico.

Harfouch made the bombshell accusation in a televised HBO interview aired just 24 hours before the coronation, claiming Rocha and his son personally urged him to vote for Bosch.

According to Harfouch, the alleged conversation took place during a private meeting in Dubai a week before the finals.

'They told me to vote for Fatima Bosch because it will be good for our business,' Harfouch told HBO, accusing the Miss Universe leadership of prioritising commercial interests over fair competition.

Harfouch also posted on Instagram that he had already predicted Miss Mexico's victory ahead of the final broadcast, insisting the outcome was known long before judges officially cast their votes.

Claims Surface Ahead of Miss Universe 2025 Final

Harfouch's Instagram remarks, shared through his verified account, quickly spread across X, TikTok and Instagram. In the viral post, he declared that Miss Mexico would win and pointed to her father's alleged connection to Rocha's business network.

He further claimed that the Miss Universe Organisation was aware of these ties but failed to intervene.

The timing and specificity of his statements have fuelled unprecedented backlash. His HBO interview aired only hours before Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, prompting many viewers to question whether the pageant had already been decided behind closed doors.

Harfouch described the ordeal as a case of 'commercial interests overriding fairness', arguing that the result served the business agenda of the pageant's ownership rather than genuine competition standards.

He also suggested more revelations are on the way, revealing that his recorded conversation with Rocha will appear in an upcoming HBO documentary scheduled for release in May 2026.

Public Outrage Grows as Miss Universe Organisation Remains Silent

Despite the firestorm, the Miss Universe Organisation has yet to issue a formal response, a silence that has only intensified public suspicion.

Social media has been flooded with demands for transparency. One user wrote, 'I commend your courage in speaking truthfully,' while another claimed, 'Mexico, if you look at her performance, she doesn't even deserve to be in the top five... all pre-planned politics involved here.'

Supporters of Harfouch argue that he is exposing long-standing problems within international beauty pageants, while critics insist the competition has been tainted beyond repair unless organisers release evidence that the judging process was conducted fairly.

Alleged Business Ties Between Raúl Rocha and Bosch Family

Central to the controversy is Harfouch's claim that Rocha had ongoing business dealings with Bosch's father and that this allegedly influenced the final outcome. Harfouch insisted his prediction of Miss Mexico's win was based on firsthand discussion with Rocha.

As of publication, neither Rocha nor the Miss Universe Organisation has addressed the accusation or provided clarification about any potential business relationships.

Damage to Miss Universe Brand and Renewed Scrutiny on Pageant Integrity

The scandal has reopened long-standing debates about fairness, transparency and conflicts of interest in high-profile pageants. With the Miss Universe franchise already navigating leadership changes and multiple controversies in recent years, the latest allegations have placed the brand under renewed scrutiny.

Observers warn that Harfouch's claims may trigger calls for investigation or force organisers to publicly disclose how voting was conducted. With an HBO documentary set to delve deeper into the Dubai meeting, industry insiders believe the fallout from Miss Mexico's win is far from over.

For now, Fátima Bosch holds the crown. But the scandal swirling around her victory threatens to overshadow the entire Miss Universe 2025 competition.