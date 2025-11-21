The 74th Miss Universe pageant takes place in Thailand tonight, with more than 130 contestants preparing to compete in a global broadcast that is expected to draw millions of viewers. The event remains one of the most closely followed competitions in international entertainment and continues to evolve in line with broader conversations about representation.

This year's edition has attracted heightened attention as organisers emphasise advocacy, purpose driven storytelling and a wider understanding of cultural identity. Delegates from both established pageant nations and emerging competitors have spent weeks promoting campaigns linked to education, equality, health and social inclusion.

Audiences are expected to follow the results closely, particularly as this year's judging panel underwent late changes and the format has expanded to include more digital engagement. With increased scrutiny and a diverse field of delegates, tonight's finale is positioned as a pivotal moment in the competition's ongoing adaptation.

Broadcast Details

The Miss Universe 2025 finale is being held at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, and streams on 21 November through the official Miss Universe YouTube channel and regional broadcasters, including AIS PLAY in Thailand. Viewers in India can watch the event from 06:30 a.m. IST, while audiences in the United States can tune in from 8 p.m. ET via Telemundo and Peacock following a scheduled pre-show.

UK viewers are advised to check local listings for confirmed time zone adjustments across streaming platforms.

Leading Contenders

Several delegates have emerged as early standouts following preliminary events and media coverage. Audrey Eckert of the United States has drawn attention for her athletic background and advocacy messaging, with analysts noting consistent performances during early stages, according to Business Insider.

Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines is similarly regarded as a frontrunner. Her national costume, advocacy messaging and stage presence have positioned her among the leading contenders. She previously competed at a continental level and entered the competition with a significant fan following, according to Rappler.

Vietnam's representative, Nguyen Huong Giang, has made history as the first transgender woman to compete for her country at Miss Universe. Observers say her participation carries cultural weight and has contributed to wider conversations about inclusion in major international competitions, PinkNews reported.

Other watched contenders include India's Manika Vishwakarma, who has received widespread domestic backing, and Mexico's Fatima Bosch, whose campaign has remained visible despite mixed pre-pageant commentary.

What to Expect Tonight

The theme of Miss Universe 2025 is 'The Power of Love', which organisers say reflects a focus on empowerment, community engagement and global responsibility. Delegates will compete across national costume, swimwear, evening gown and interview segments, each designed to assess composure, communication and stage presence.

Organisers have also outlined a scoring process that prioritises cultural awareness, public engagement skills and the ability to serve as an international representative. Judges are expected to score digitally, with results reviewed by an external accounting firm to ensure transparency. Industry commentators note that recent withdrawals from the judging panel have generated discussion among fans, although the organisation maintains that protocols remain consistent.

Preparing to Watch

Viewers planning to follow the event are encouraged to confirm local broadcast times, use official live stream channels and tune in early, as pre-show interviews and contestant introductions often begin ahead of the main programme. Social media platforms are expected to host extensive real-time commentary as the competition unfolds.

With strong contenders, shifting expectations and a global audience, Miss Universe 2025 is set to deliver a finale that blends spectacle with ongoing debate about identity, representation and the future direction of international pageantry.