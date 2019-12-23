A 15-year-old boy, identified only as Marvin K, was discovered inside the cupboard of a 44-year-old unemployed man in Recklinghausen, Germany. Marvin had been reported missing since June 11, 2017. Investigators found Marvin in the same clothes he had been wearing the day he disappeared. Police were investigating the home of Marvin's captor, Lars H, out of suspicion that Lars had been sharing images of child abuse.

Early on December 20, the police raided the flat of the unemployed handyman in the hopes of finding child abuse pictures that they suspected he possessed. A team of investigators along with a dog trained to sniff out hidden hard drives reached Lars' home.

The investigators were shocked by the sights and stench inside the home. The home smelled strongly of urine and there were bin bags full of used nappies. Searching the home with facemasks on, the investigators accidentally stumbled upon the teenager hidden inside Lars' cupboard. Although Marvin was found uninjured, he was in a squalid condition and was still wearing the same clothes he had disappeared in.

Police made two arrests after discovering Marvin inside the cupboard. Lars, along with his 77-year-old father was arrested. While Lars' father was later released, Lars remains in police custody.

Marvin had been removed from his captor's home and kept in psychiatric care. His mother, Manuela, visited Marvin even though only a short meeting was allowed. She told the media that Marvin hugged her and told her that he was held captive without fresh air for so long. He told his mother that he wanted to return home.

The Daily Mail pointed out that when Marvin went missing, he was not under the care of his mother. Due to his father's death, Marvin had been taken to a care home. Then 13-years-old, Marvin told his carers that he was going out to meet his friends on June 11, 2017. Close to noon, Marvin sent his final WhatsApp message before becoming untraceable for the next two and a half years.

Appeals for information turned out to be futile. Marvin's mother had also started to assume that Marvin was dead and the police had given up the search for the boy. The accidental discovery allowed Marvin to escape his captor.