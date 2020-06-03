Among many big Hollywood productions to be shut down due to coronavirus outbreak, "Mission Impossible 7" was one. However, fans of the movie franchise are assured that movie is happening and the production will resume later this year.

According to Variety, Christopher McQuarrie's action spy movie will restart filming in September after halting the production abruptly earlier this year due to the spread of pandemic COVID-19. The big news was reportedly revealed by actor Simon Pegg, who plays the role of Benji Dunn in the franchise lead by Tom Cruise. In addition, he revealed that they plan to shoot outdoor scenes first.

"That will begin with the outdoor stuff," Pegg said in the interview. "That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place."

While he insists on taking precautionary measures in the workspace, he jokes about filming fight scenes from a distance. He apparently said that the action sequences will now be shot "five feet apart."

The news was confirmed by first assistant director Tommy Gormley on BBC's Radio 4's "Today" show. The production was shut down in February as they were in Venice, right at the epicentre of the pandemic.

"We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice — we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off — so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting," Gormely said (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, Gormely believes that after returning from the hiatus they are hoping to wrap the movie up by May 2021.

"We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this," he added.

The news comes after the industry-wide task force submitted their long list of safety precautions and guidelines to resume production during the pandemic. British Film Commission released a 34-page document titled "Working Safely During COVID-19 in Film and High-end TV Drama Production." As per Deadline, the UK government has endorsed the publication of the guidelines.