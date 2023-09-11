Moeen Ali has joined an elite club for England by claiming 100 wickets in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Moeen was a wicket behind from reaching 100 scalps in the 50-over format. He picked up two wickets in England's excellent win over New Zealand on Sunday in Southampton and took his tally of ODI wickets to 101. By doing so, Moeen became just the third spinner in England with 100 or more wickets in the ODIs.

The two England spin bowlers with more ODI wickets than Moeen are Graeme Swann (104 wickets in 79 matches) and Adil Rashid (184 wickets in 126 matches). In England's list of most ODI wickets, Rashid currently stands third, while Moeen sits at 14th spot.

Moeen Ali passed 100 ODI wickets this evening - he's just the third English spinner to reach the milestone 👏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9cJXadoRJA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 10, 2023

With 269 wickets in 194 matches, fast bowler James Anderson is England's most successful ODI bowler ever. Pacer Darren Gough, who retired in 2006, is England's second leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format with 234 scalps in 158 ODIs.

England went into Sunday's game being 1-0 down against New Zealand in the four-match ODI series. After being asked to bat first, the hosts struggled initially as Kiwi pacer Trent Boult reduced England to 3 for 8 before the home side went five down for just 55 runs.

Middle-order batter Liam Livingstone came to England's rescue. He made a six and nine fours in his match-winning knock of 95 off 78 deliveries. He first put up a crucial 48-run stand with Moeen, who scored 33 in 32 balls and that helped the English side to reach their first 100-run mark.

Livingstone then shared a 112-run partnership with Sam Curran and that saw England reach 226 for 7 in 34 overs as the game was hit by rain and overs reduced. Curran struck two sixes and a four in his important knock of 42 off 35 balls.

In reply, even the Kiwis did not have the best of starts as they lost three wickets for just 55 runs. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with his knock of 57 off 52 balls before the side was bundled out for 147 in 26.5 overs.

England captain Jos Buttler credited his side and revealed how they have stayed "ultra positive" despite losing the opening game of the series.

"To be able to post a total like that is credit to the way we wanted to play. Liam came with intent and Curran was also good. We wanted to find ways to put pressure back on the opposition and, push their lengths because there was enough help for bowlers initially. Encouraging everyone to be ultra positive.

"Defining roles will come. Everyone is pretty clear with the options they have in the team. Livingstone and Curran batting at 7 and 8, well within their right to bat higher. We talked about improving from the last game," added Buttler at the post-match presentation.

🗣️ "It's credit to the way we want to play"



Jos Buttler was delighted to the response from his team today to fight back, get the win and level the series 👏 pic.twitter.com/OP0a7W8SdL — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 10, 2023

The third ODI between New Zealand and England is scheduled to be played on Wednesday at The Oval in London.