England captain Jos Buttler has pointed out where his side went wrong as they lost the third Twenty20 International (T20I) to New Zealand.

After losing the opening two T20Is, Tim Southee-led New Zealand thrashed England by 74 runs in the third game on Sunday at Edgbaston. Kiwi opening batter Finn Allen was the Player of the Match for his knock of 83 off 53 that helped the visitors put up 202 runs on the board after batting first in Birmingham. Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips also made a significant contribution by scoring a 34-ball 69. The two batsmen struck together a total of 11 sixes.

In reply to New Zealand's 202 for 5, England's top scorer was their skipper Buttler, who scored 40 off 21 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. Their next best batter was all-rounder Moeen Ali, who scored 26 off 16 deliveries.

New Zealand 'outplayed' us: Jos Buttler

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler admitted that lack of partnerships cost his side the game and they were thoroughly "outplayed" by the BlackCaps in all departments.

"Credit to New Zealand, they really outplayed us. Good toss to win and we let them get away with too many. Good partnership between Allen and Phillips, they took the game away from us. Needed a fast start chasing that score, they bowled well and we couldn't get any partnerships.

"Didn't use Moeen with two right-handers out there, was a hard match-up for him. Probably need to find a way to get him into the game a bit more. Happy for Gus Atkinson, he's settling into the team nicely," added Buttler after England's loss on Sunday.

We are going to rotate our pacers: Tim Southee

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Southee credited his side for the all-around performance they put up in Birmingham to stay alive in the four-match T20I series.

"We asked to be better in all three areas and we played in a style expected of us. We weren't able to get partnerships earlier but today was great with Phillips and Allen. We bowled okay in the powerplay, important to start well and we got a few wickets. We're going to rotate our pace bowlers with the nature of the series, quick turnaround but nice to see them coming in and performing straight away," said Southee.

The first two games in the series turned out to be quite one-sided as England clinched comprehensive victories in both matches. The hosts won the first game by seven wickets at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street before bagging a big win by 95 runs in Manchester.

Buttler and Co will try everything to make it 3-1 to win the series ahead of the fourth and final fixture. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Nottingham's Trent Bridge.