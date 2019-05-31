New videos posted on Instagram show a huge line of climbers as they wait their turn to reach Mount Everest's summit. According to seasoned climbers, one of the reasons behind the increasing number of deaths on the notorious mountain is its crowded conditions.

In a couple of videos posted by user everester_rohtash_khileri_29 on Instagram, a crowded line of packed mountaineers can be seen on the face of Nepal's Mount Everest. The chilling video shows how packed the mountain currently is, as climbers wait in queue for their chance to advance in the hopes of reaching the summit.

For experienced mountaineers, the crowded condition as well as the Nepalese government's lax rules when it comes to granting permits to climbers contribute to the increasing death toll on Everest, USA Today reported.

Nepalese officials, on the other hand, maintained that unfavorable weather is the main cause of deaths on the mountain since it can limit the time climbers can safely reach the summit.

Seasoned climbers are well aware of the importance of oxygen when it comes to conquering Mount Everest. Given its high altitude, oxygen levels on the mountain are low. Since climbers rely on limited oxygen supply to complete their trek, stalling or even waiting in a long line on the mountain could lead to disaster.

This season, at least 11 people have already died on the mountain, which is the highest death toll since 2015. Among the confirmed dead are two Americans, Christopher Kulish and Don Cash. Both died as they were on their way down due to complications caused by altitude sickness.

At $11,000 per permit, Nepal, which is regarded as one of the poorest countries in the world, earns roughly $300 million a year from adventure-seeking individuals. This year, the country broke its record by issuing 381 permits for Mount Everest climbers.

Despite the call for the local government to implement stricter rules when it comes to granting permits, Nepalese officials maintained that they will not change their procedures on the matter. In a recent statement, the officials said they do not plan on limiting the number of permits they will release next year.

