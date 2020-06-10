"Stranger Things" fans are taking to social media to express their awe and to compliment Winona Ryder for her youthful look after the writers for the Netflix series shared a photo of her looking different as Joyce Byers.

At 48-years old, Ryder certainly still looks young and fans pointed this out after the "Stranger Things" writers took to Twitter to share a few test shots of the actors. The behind-the-scenes snaps were taken before they filmed the first season. Fans commented that Ryder looked unrecognisable and "adorable" in her photo.

we got some more camera test shots for you :) pic.twitter.com/XamNdMpjvA June 7, 2020

"JOYCE!!!! LOOK AT MY BABY!!! WINONA IS ADORABLE JDJDKFK!!! CONTENT," one fan wrote and another added, "Oh my god Winona is so cute."

"Winona is so pretty omg," one more fan commented, while a few noted that the actress did not have her fringe. Instead, she has her hair swept back. One user pointed out that she wore a wig in "Stranger Things."

These are test shots from before they started filming the first season. — Tess McGill (@randomsexworker) June 7, 2020

Itâ€™s a wig in ST. June 7, 2020

Aside from Ryder, fans also expressed their delight at the sight of Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) looking so young and tiny. One netizen even thought that he looked like a five-year-old boy in the test shot.

"Noah was so tiny," a fan commented and another chimed in and said, "Awww Will so small I love him."

STOP WILL LOOKS SO CUTE IMA CRY — ð£ðžð§â€™âœ¿ áµ‡Ë¡áµ (@schnappe) June 7, 2020

I swear Will looks about 5 here. And oh god I miss Jopper chemistry so much. Hope it's not going to take as long for them to be reunited as long as it took Mileven in season 2. — ScatterBrainUK (@ScatterBrainUK) June 7, 2020

"Stranger Things" debuted on Netflix in July 2016 and Ryder at the time was 45 years old while Schnapp was 11. The rest of the cast members in the test shots also look so young. Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, was 21 then and David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, was 41-years old.

Suffice to say that the fans saw the cast, especially the young ones, grow up before their eyes. Now they are teenagers and have changed so much, physically, from Season 1 to Season 3. They have grown taller, and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), now has facial hair. "Stranger Things" Season 4 is bound to show a lot more changes on how the cast looks given how much they have grown through the years.