Another Japanese baseballer may be on his way to the major leagues.

Munetaka Murakami has been posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) club, Tokyo Yakult Swallows, meaning he will be able to sign with any Major League Baseball (MLB) team to play in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. All 30 teams have been informed of his posting, with the official negotiating window set to open this Saturday, 8 November, at 8 a.m. ET.

Murakami's Major Leap

The Japanese third baseman's posting has reportedly been in the works for months. It was first reported last December that the 2025 season would be his last time wearing a Swallows uniform.

Swallows team President Tetsuya Hayashida have told multiple Japanese media outlets in June that the team is 'willing' to place Murakami to the MLB's posting system.

Scouts are praising Murakami's hitting power which they say should translate well in the majors and could land him more opportunities to play first base.

His only potential red flags are his strikeout rate, which has risen significantly in his last three seasons in the NPB, and his dipping walk rate.

'The strikeout and walk numbers may scare some teams away.' 'He has big power, but there appear to be a lot of holes in that swing,' a team executive said.

Teams That Could Land Him

Among the teams on the market, the Yankees, Mets, Mariners, Phillies, and Red Sox are expected to be interested in signing Murakami.

Expecting Pete Alonso to opt out of his contract, Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns went to Japan to watch Murakami. Meanwhile, the Mariners lost both their first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to free agency, and the Japanese hitter may very well be a suitable replacement.

If Alex Bregman signs with another team, the Red Sox could have a vacant role for Murakami. On the other hand, the Phillies could make space and trade Alec Bohm or move Bryce Harper back to the outfield to put Murakami on first base.

Other Asian Players to Be Posted

Three other Japanese players are said to be joining the two-time Central League Most Valuable Player in the posting window.

Right-handers Tatsuya Imai and Kona Takahashi and first baseman Kazuma Okamoto are also set to be posted by their club teams.

The 27-year-old Imai played eight seasons in the NPB for the Saitama Seibu Lions where he posted a career-high strikeout rate last season and is said to be one of the best available pitchers this offseason.

How Much is Murakami Worth?

Murakami's contract offers will be interesting to see since the biggest deals received by his fellow countrymen were for pitchers.

2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a 12-year £246 million ($325 million) contract, the most lucrative deal a pitcher in league history. Former Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka inked a seven-year, £117 million ($155 million) deal, while Mets' Kodai Senga was offered £56 million ($75 million) for five years.

Teams could see him as an alternative option, should they find the asking price for American free agents too high.