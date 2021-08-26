In today's modern world, to truly reach success as a brand, you need to master the art of social media. Myles Kronman and Liridon Vrapca are two young entrepreneurs who understand the power of social media and what it can do for a brand. As the founder of Model House LA, an exclusive network of eclectic creators, Myles Kronman has harnessed the power of social media to create limitless growth opportunities. Social media expert and software developer Liridon Vrapca is the founder of the digital marketing company WAKRS, which helps brands build and expand their reach online. Here, Myles Kronman and Liridon Vrapca share three social media secrets that successful brands employ.

1.Prioritize advertising

According to Myles Kronman, successful brands utilize social media advertising by taking advantage of everything it offers them. Liridon Vrapca shares that your brand should be using shoppable ads as this feature allows users to click on your ad and access a purchase page to make the product theirs instantly. He believes shoppable advertising is one of the most incredible advancements of social media.

2.Always engage

As obvious as it may sound, Liridon Vrapca believes that many brands forget the importance of using social media to engage one-on-one with their customers. He shares that many brands focus on crafting the perfect content yet overlook opening direct lines of communication with their customers. Myles Kronman explains it is vital to respond to every form of engagement from your customers, even negative reviews. He advises that simply ignoring negative reviews does not look good for your brand.

3.Understand every platform

Myles Kronman shares that you must understand the mood and personality of each social media platform your brand uses. For example, TikTok is known for sharing short and snappy funny videos, so it is not the ideal place to post a three-minute monologue about the stock market. According to Liridon Vrapca, the best way to decide what platform suits what content is to think of the audience that each platform caters to. Once you know who will be looking at your content, you can better decide what to show them.

The importance of social media for business is often overlooked. Still, Myles Kronman and Liridon Vrapca believe that if you employ these simple social media secrets, you can achieve the success of other hugely popular brands.