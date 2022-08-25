Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's pregnant wife, Maria Francisca "Xisca" Perello, has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Palma de Mallorca due to a minor complication in her pregnancy. Nadal, who is in America preparing to compete in the US Open, has so far decided to remain in the country until further notice.

The 34-year-old is reportedly 31 weeks pregnant with the couple's first child. According to a report by local news outlet Majorca Daily Bulletin, Perello is currently "under observation" at the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to what is only described as a minor complication. However, it is not believed to be a serious cause for concern. Nadal will be staying thousands of miles away from his wife for the time being, as he prepares to play in the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. He will be making a bid to win his 23rd Grand Slam title in the tournament which starts on Monday.

Perello is not expected to give birth until her due date in October, but the baby may be welcomed early if doctors deem it necessary depending on what they observe in the coming hours.

There are conflicting reports stating that Perello has been in hospital since either Monday or Tuesday. However, it is clear that she has so far not given birth and the situation is under control. Media outlets have spotted her family members at the hospital along with Rafa's sister, Maribel Nadal.

The US Open hosted Tennis Plays for Peace providing an evening of entertainment and support of Ukraine humanitarian relief.💙 pic.twitter.com/3DCw8fiCSN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Nadal participated in the US Open "Tennis Plays for Peace" exhibition match on Wednesday, which was held for the benefit of Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts.

The players are awaiting the US Open draw, and it remains to be seen if Nadal's name will be there on Thursday. It will be a big blow for tournament organisers if the Spaniard pulls out, especially since Novak Djokovic has not been allowed to participate. The Serb could not enter the United States due to his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nevertheless, if Nadal takes the call to fly home, fans will surely understand that family always comes first.