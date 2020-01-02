The names and the pictures of the three British Airways cabin crew members who passed away on New Year's Eve have been revealed. 20-year-old Rachel Clark, 23-year-old Dominic Fell, and 25-year-old Joe Finnis were the ones who did not survive the horrific crash just minutes before the decade came to an end. The fourth British Airways employee involved in the crash is yet to be named while she continues to recover from her injuries at a hospital.

At around 11:40 pm, the Toyota Yaris in which the four off-duty crew members were travelling, collided with a Mercedes Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV). The collision crumpled the Yaris while the lorry, owned by aviation company Dnata, went off-road and into a river. The incident took place a short distance from Heathrow's southern perimeter fence.

Two of the passengers had finished their duty at 6 pm while the other two were not flying on New Year's Eve. The four friends had hoped to transition into the new year together. However, the collision ended the lives of three and sent the fourth to the hospital, where she is still admitted. The HGV driver was also taken to the hospital for a precautionary check but he escaped the ordeal unharmed.

The names of the crash victims were only recently released, while the survivors remain unnamed. The condition of the 25-year-old survivor has also not been made public. A British Airways staff member told the Standard that everyone was praying for the recovery of the woman who had been a British Airways employee for only a month.

The Metro reported that Clarke had completed her training just weeks before her death. The London based air stewardess had her first long-haul flight to Seattle just days before the tragedy.

London resident Fell had been employed by British Airways for more than two and a half years. The photography enthusiast had graduated from the University of the Arts London.

Finnis had been a Royal Air Force Cadet before joining British Airways. While working for the airline, the Southampton man completed his pilot training.

Since the accident, the "BA Angels Fund" had been set up with a goal of £30,000 to support the victims' families financially. The fund exceeded its goal so the organiser raised the goal to £50,000 as of Thursday.

Events leading to the incident remain unconfirmed. Police have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.