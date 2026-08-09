Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a national talking point after she announced that she had begun freezing her eggs, and not everyone is applauding.

The New York congresswoman announced on Saturday, 8 August 2026, that she had begun the procedure, sharing footage of herself administering a hormone injection on her Instagram story. The disclosure, made just hours before a scheduled appearance on ABC's 'This Week', has since drawn both support from reproductive rights advocates and sharp criticism from commentators questioning her rationale and her political timing. Ocasio-Cortez has been in a decade-long relationship with fiancé Riley Roberts, a web developer she met at Boston University.

Ocasio-Cortez Explains Her Decision on Camera

In a series of Instagram videos posted Saturday night, Ocasio-Cortez, 36, told followers that she had been weighing the decision for a long time. 'Usually, I keep my private life quite private,' she said. 'But I have made the decision to start freezing my eggs, and I want to share that with anyone who is ... I was weighing it for a very long time, and I was saving for it for a very long time, and there just isn't a ton out there, I feel, and sometimes it can feel very daunting.'

She went further the following morning, filming herself preparing an injection ahead of her national television appearance. 'I want you all to see that, because women can do anything,' she said. 'And I think it's badass that I'm gonna be, you know, giving myself shots in the green room, get my glam on, roll out, talk international events, domestic policy, elections, pop out, live my life, do my thing.' She added a lighter aside before the needle went in: 'Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be.'

Speaking to ABC News co-anchor Jonathan Karl on 'This Week', Ocasio-Cortez tied the decision to the broader political climate. 'In this political environment where this administration is denying reproductive care to women across the country, from abortion rights to the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy, I think it's important for us as leaders to have these conversations and share these processes, especially for working women across the country and normalise them,' she said.

AOC is starting her journey for freezing her eggs!



Sharing her doing the shot.



"Don't be weird about this even though I know you all will be".



She knows the internet so well. pic.twitter.com/2ywzN8R5d9 — Winter (@LeftyWinter) August 9, 2026

Critics Attack AOC's Fertility Decision Amid 2028 Speculation

Not everyone received the announcement warmly. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh was among the most direct critics, writing on X that Ocasio-Cortez 'will turn 37 in a couple months' and arguing that a pregnancy at her age would 'technically be a geriatric pregnancy'. He called the choice to delay childbearing 'completely baffling', contrasting it with his own plan to have children in their twenties by the time he turns 50.

Conservative commentators have also seized on the timing of her announcement, accusing her of using a personal medical decision to burnish her political image. Ocasio-Cortez has not publicly addressed that specific line of criticism.

The scrutiny of her personal life is not entirely new. In August 2025, the House Ethics Committee rebuked Ocasio-Cortez after her attorney, David Mitrani, described Roberts as her 'spouse' to justify her acceptance of a £27,800 ($35,000) gifted ticket for him to attend the 2021 Met Gala, despite the couple never having legally married.

AOC is 36.



She has been engaged to her long-term boyfriend since 2022.



Why on earth is she freezing her eggs instead of just getting married and trying for kids now?



This is madness. https://t.co/ZMinL0FmzI — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) August 9, 2026

She’ll turn 37 in a couple months. If she got pregnant now, it would technically be a geriatric pregnancy. Instead she’s freezing her eggs. This desire to start having children late in life is completely baffling to me. I’ll have kids in theirs 20s by the time I turn 50. AOC… https://t.co/43L4RAAzxJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2026

The last thing this country needs right now is Frozen AOC Eggs. https://t.co/uhFs4SV9CJ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 9, 2026

Announcement Lands Amid 2028 Speculation

The timing has fuelled additional debate given persistent chatter about Ocasio-Cortez's political future. Asked directly by Karl whether she intends to run for president in 2028, she initially deflected. 'I'm focused on winning the midterms. I'm running for Congress right now,' she said, before adding when pressed further, 'I haven't ruled out the possibility. And I'm very humbled to the tremendous amount of support out there.'

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Ocasio-Cortez has previously polled at the top of early hypothetical 2028 Democratic primary surveys, and critics have suggested the public rollout of her fertility journey, paired with her refusal to rule out a presidential bid, was calibrated to shape her public image ahead of any future campaign. She has said she plans to continue documenting the egg-freezing process on social media and is inviting followers to submit their own questions about the procedure.

Whatever the political calculus, Ocasio-Cortez has made clear she intends to keep the conversation public, telling followers plainly that she is prepared for the scrutiny that comes with it.