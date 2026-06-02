Bitcoin slid towards the key $70,000 mark on Monday as US tech stocks hit fresh records, sharpening warnings from long-time critic Peter Schiff that the flagship cryptocurrency could unravel if the Nasdaq finally turns lower.

Bitcoin had been grinding higher in recent months alongside the so‑called 'Magnificent Seven' tech giants, helped by robust US stock indices and growing institutional interest. The rally stalled last week, and on Monday the digital asset slipped below $71,000 for the first time in weeks while the Nasdaq Composite pushed to record highs an uncomfortable split for traders who still like to describe Bitcoin as a high‑beta tech proxy.

Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000 For The First Time Since Aprilhttps://t.co/RQsZp3sJ8C pic.twitter.com/yAmaGAVmQY — Forbes (@Forbes) June 2, 2026

Schiff, the gold advocate who has spent years deriding Bitcoin, seized on that gap. Posting on X, he argued that the divergence between Bitcoin and equities is less a blip and more a structural warning. In his words, 'If Bitcoin is this weak now, even with the Nasdaq hitting record highs, just imagine how much weaker it will be when the Nasdaq finally has a correction, let alone enters a bear market.'

Strip out the combative tone and the point is straightforward enough. In past 'risk‑off' phases, when investors have rushed to raise cash, Bitcoin has tended to be sold first because it trades round the clock and is liquid almost by design. If it cannot convincingly rally while the Nasdaq is euphoric, Schiff and others argue, then its performance during a serious equity pullback may be rougher than many of its new institutional holders are prepared for.

Bitcoin Forecasts Split Between Brief Bounce and Deeper Slide

On the other side of the discussion, market technicians have been sketching out near‑term roadmaps for Bitcoin rather than sweeping verdicts on its future. Analyst Benjamin Cowen told his followers on X that he still expects the $70,000 line to be tested in the very short term, followed by what he calls a 'small bounce' that might last a few days to a week.

Cowen is not pretending to possess a crystal ball. He openly describes short‑term price action as 'akin to a random walk,' stressing that his chart work is, at best, informed guesswork. Even so, he lays out a clear scenario. In his view, after those modest rebound runs out of steam, Bitcoin is likely to revisit its February lows near $62,000.

There is a wrinkle in his wording that merits a raised eyebrow. Cowen refers to 'lows from February 2026,' which does not square with the current calendar. On the face of it, that looks like a simple date error rather than a claim about the distant future. Either way, the key level he highlights is the same $62,000 region now reappearing across multiple technical analyses.

Those levels matter partly because of psychology. The $70,000 mark has become a shorthand for whether Bitcoin is still in the champagne phase of the cycle or already nursing a hangover. Traders talk about it the way equity investors once talked about the Dow Jones climbing above 10,000 less as a precise valuation signal, more as a line everyone quietly agrees not to cross without consequence.

Technical Strain Deepens as Bitcoin Loses Its Rising Channel

The charts themselves are doing little to soothe nerves. The rising price channel that had supported Bitcoin from March through May has now been 'fully invalidated,' according to the Benzinga analysis. In plain language, the price no longer respects that neat upward path and is instead trading beneath it with conviction.

Read more The Cliff Edge: Bitcoin Fragile At $77,400 Despite Massive Nasdaq Upgrade The Cliff Edge: Bitcoin Fragile At $77,400 Despite Massive Nasdaq Upgrade

More worrying for bullish traders, every major exponential moving average now sits above the current spot price. The 20‑day EMA is quoted at $75,597, the 50‑day at $75,974, the 100‑day at $76,431 and the 200‑day at $80,950. Taken together, they form what technicians like to call a 'wall of resistance' a stacked set of hurdles Bitcoin would have to clear to reclaim anything like its recent euphoric highs.

Momentum indicators are just as stark. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, or MACD, is described as 'the most concerning signal,' with the histogram sitting at negative 1,363 and expanding with no sign of slowing. There is no bullish divergence, no obvious exhaustion of selling pressure in the data that would normally hint at an imminent reversal.

On that reading, a clean break below the $70,000 psychological level leaves what the analysis calls a 'direct path' down towards $66,000 to $67,000, and then back into that $62,000 February zone. For the mood to flip decisively, the MACD histogram would need to start contracting and Bitcoin would have to claw back at least $73,500, opening the door to $75,500 and beyond.

None of this is guaranteed. Schiff's warning is just that, a warning from a dedicated sceptic who has been wrong on timing more than once. Cowen's roadmap, for all its precision, is acknowledged by its author as an educated guess. Until the price action confirms either a deeper slide or a stubborn defence of that $70,000 line, every projection bullish or bearish comes with the same caveat. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.