AMD's Radeon RX 9070 GRE has launched globally at a starting price of $549, positioning itself as a mid-range graphics card aimed at 1440p gaming, with early benchmarks and retail guidance suggesting it sits between the RX 9060 XT and the standard RX 9070 in both performance and value.

AMD's previous 'Golden Rabbit Edition' card, the RX 7900 GRE, earned a reputation in 2024 for offering strong price-to-performance value. The new RX 9070 GRE attempts to replicate that formula, though it arrives in a very different market. GPU pricing has shifted upward across the board, driven in part by ongoing memory supply constraints, leaving less room for aggressive mid-tier pricing than in previous cycles.

AMD had quite the announcements



• RX 9070 GRE announced

• Starts at $549

• 12GB VRAM

• 48 compute units

• 48 ray tracing accelerators

• 96 AI accelerators

• 220W board power

• Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition is REAL

• Ryzen 7 7700X3D coming to AM5

• AM5… pic.twitter.com/Cta6J2UpW6 — Chris Mizo (@MizoChris) June 1, 2026

AMD Radeon RX 9070 Performance Shows Mixed Gains

The RX 9070 GRE delivers solid 1440p gaming performance, but not without compromise. Synthetic benchmarks place it squarely between its siblings. In 3DMark Speed Way, it scored 4,274 points, behind the RX 9070's 5,897 but comfortably ahead of the RX 9060 XT's 3,009. That positioning carries through into real-world gaming, though not always consistently.

Games that favour AMD hardware, such as 'Call of Duty Black Ops 7,' show the GRE in a strong light. Running at 1440p on the Extreme preset without upscaling, it reached 136 frames per second, outperforming Nvidia's RTX 5070 at 124 fps and the RTX 5060 Ti at 92 fps. Yet this advantage narrows or disappears in more demanding or ray tracing-heavy games.

In 'Cyberpunk 2077,' using ray tracing and upscaling, the RX 9070 GRE averaged 78 fps. That puts it behind the RX 9070 at 91 fps and slightly below Nvidia's RTX 5070 at 88 fps. The pattern repeats elsewhere. In 'Crimson Desert,' the GRE delivered 65 fps at 1440p, trailing both the RX 9070 and RTX 5070, though only by a modest margin.

In 'Forza Horizon 6,' the GRE recorded just 60 fps under test conditions, significantly below the RX 9070's 101 fps. Given the use of pre-release drivers, this result may not reflect final performance, but it introduces some uncertainty for early adopters.

Across a wider sample, the GRE tends to land between 15% and 32% behind the RX 9070, despite being only around 12% cheaper at current market prices. That imbalance complicates its value proposition.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 Purchasing Guide and Value Reality

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE purchasing guide is unusually dependent on pricing discipline. While the official launch price is $549, AMD has not released a reference model, leaving board partners free to set their own pricing. In practice, that means the real cost can drift.

At the time of testing, the standard RX 9070 was retailing at roughly $620, creating a gap of about $70. On paper, that saving comes with trade-offs. The GRE reduces compute units from 56 to 48 and cuts memory from 16GB to 12GB. That memory reduction is particularly significant in today's market, where VRAM capacity increasingly affects both longevity and resale value.

The card is built on AMD's RDNA 4 architecture, which introduces third-generation ray accelerators and second-generation AI accelerators. These power the updated FSR Redstone upscaling technology, marking AMD's first meaningful use of AI in gaming-focused upscaling. While technically notable, these features do not fully offset the hardware cuts when compared directly with the RX 9070.

Power efficiency is one area where the GRE shows improvement. It peaks at 196.18W under load, compared to 247.94W for the RX 9070. Thermal performance, however, remains broadly similar, likely due to variations in third-party cooling designs rather than core silicon differences.

The broader issue is timing. The RX 9070 GRE arrives during what can reasonably be described as a pricing squeeze across the GPU market. Memory shortages have pushed up costs, and AMD has effectively stepped back from competing at the high end, leaving Nvidia's RTX 5080 and 5090 unchallenged. That shift places more pressure on mid-range cards like the GRE to carry the value argument.

If the GRE consistently sells below $600, it stands as a capable 1440p option with respectable performance in most modern titles. Once prices creep closer to the RX 9070, the calculation changes quickly, and the extra VRAM and performance of the higher-tier card become difficult to ignore.