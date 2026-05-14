Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is back with a fresh warning about the US economy. With around half a dozen warnings since April, the latest one on social media platform X focuses on inflation and national debt.

In a late Wednesday post on X, Kiyosaki highlighted two reasons why inflation will 'steal your money'.

First, oil prices rising amid the ongoing Middle East conflict will cause inflation and 'your money to decline in purchasing power.' He might be right on this one because the broad US consumer price index has been on an uptrend for months, with the hottest print in April at 3.8% growth over the past 12 months.

Secondly, Kiyosaki thinks uncontrollable national debt will compel governments to 'print more fake money.'

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2 reasons why inflation will steal your money



1: As long as the war in Iran rising oil prices will cause inflation and your fist money to decline in purchasing power.



2: Nation Debt will cause governments to print more fake money.



Please protect your self,… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 13, 2026

Kiyosaki Blames the Fed

Kiyosaki had stated earlier that the US Federal Reserve is a 'criminal organisation' responsible for price increases through the printing of 'fake money'.

The investor had directly linked homelessness to the US Federal Reserve, arguing that the central bank printing money makes life increasingly difficult for the common people at a time when Social Security isn't enough to get by.

'The reason we have homelessness today is because we have a Federal Reserve bank — it's a criminal organisation. Look how homelessness is exploding. People can't afford homes,' the investor had warned.

While printing money disproportionately favours asset owners, the average person struggles with the rising prices of essentials like eggs and yoghurt.

'The boomers don't have enough money to get through inflation. The boomers are going to be homeless all over the place,' he had cautioned in an earlier X post. 'So mark my words, I'm the first of the boomers. Your mommy and daddy may be on the street because inflation is going to wipe out their Social Security.'

Kiyosaki Urges Investments in 'Real Assets'

Kiyosaki reiterated his investment recommendations of gold, silver, bitcoin and ethereum, because he thinks 'real money will go up in purchasing power while fake money steals the wealth of those who do nothing.'

'Please do not say "I can't afford real money." Those are the words of a poor person. Please ask yourself "How can I afford it." Those are the words of a rich person,' he noted in his latest post.

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Amid surging inflation, an ongoing dollar debasement trade, rising national debt, an uptick in unemployment, and a dynamic geopolitical landscape, Kiyosaki believes investing in assets that are uncorrelated or share inverse correlation to stock markets.

He thinks that tangible assets like gold, as well as digital assets like bitcoin, are the most reliable hedge against inflation and a currency collapse. He has consistently championed silver and Ethereum, citing their industrial and technological utility. His recent price predictions about silver also came true within months.

Although critics argue that Kiyosaki has been warning about crashes for years without any of his forecasts about a recession coming true, his latest warnings resonate with increasing economic instability worldwide.

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