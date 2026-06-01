Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has been a long-time advocate of Bitcoin and precious metals like gold and silver.

For over a year, Kiyosaki had been warning of an AI bubble and the 'worst' market crash in history, while urging investors to pile on BTC and gold for protection. He has blamed the US Federal Reserve for printing 'fake money' that has resulted in inflation and dollar devaluation, and believes a wave of homelessness in the US is on its way.

However, the author cautioned in a Sunday post on the social media platform X that 'there is nothing safe from stupidity' and 'even gold, silver, and Bitcoin can cost you money if purchased on hype.'

This revelation is in sharp contrast to his usual view about Bitcoin and precious metals. He has likened Bitcoin to 'people's money' and gold to 'God's money' and had reiterated countless times how he would 'never invest in Wall Street or [Warren] Buffett's money.'

Kiyosaki has consistently urged households to swap cash for gold, silver, and Bitcoin, insisting that 'savers are losers' in the current economy. He regularly makes price predictions for BTC, gold, and silver. While most of his BTC and gold predictions were way off, some of his silver forecasts have come true in the recent past.

Kiyosaki Criticises US Bonds

Kiyosaki even criticised US bonds and reiterated his long-held skepticism about the safety of those bonds.

'Don't drink financial planners Kool- Aide when they tell you US Bonds are safe... Today many major US Bond holders, like Japan and China are dumping their bonds to buy gold and silver. What does the cash flowing tell you?' he asked.

Don’t drink financial planners Kool- Aide when they tell you US Bonds are safe. There is nothing safe….from stupidity.



Remember even gold, silver, and Bitcoin can cost you money if purchased on hype.



Best watch the cash flowing.



Today many major US Bond holders, like… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 30, 2026

Kiyosaki highlighted the major US bond buyers are selling their bonds to buy gold and silver, with countries like Japan and China leading the trend. Capital rotation toward precious metals appeared to hold, at least in China, where year-to-date imports of both gold and silver have increased considerably.

China purchased eight tonnes of gold in April, making its biggest monthly addition since December 2024 and the 18th consecutive month of purchases, according to the World Gold Council.

Kiyosaki urged investors to keep monitoring cash flows for making informed investment decisions. 'Always remember your greatest asset lies between your right ear and left ear. You're smart enough to feed your assets carefully,' he had stated.

Read more Robert Kiyosaki Warns Governments Will Print More 'Fake Money' — Recommends Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Robert Kiyosaki Warns Governments Will Print More 'Fake Money' — Recommends Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver

Inflation to Steal Your Money?

Last month, Kiyosaki said that surging inflation will 'steal your money'. He believes rising oil prices due to the Middle East conflict will cause 'your money to decline in purchasing power,' while uncontrollable national debt will force governments to print more 'fake money'.

'The boomers don't have enough money to get through inflation. The boomers are going to be homeless all over the place,' he had cautioned in an earlier X post. 'So mark my words, I'm the first of the boomers. Your mommy and daddy may be on the street because inflation is going to wipe out their Social Security.'

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.