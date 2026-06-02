Donald Trump veered between dismissing NATO, attacking European wind farms and brushing off stalled Iran talks during a televised phone interview on Monday, prompting fresh concern over the US President's grip on events as he contradicted himself three times in a single, rambling sentence.

The appearance came as Trump faces intense scrutiny over his handling of a widening crisis in the Middle East. Iran has halted talks with Washington over US military operations in Lebanon, and the White House has been trying to reassure allies that it can contain the fallout. Trump, who is seeking to return to office, has used the turmoil to argue he alone can manage the chaos. His latest performance made that case in a rather curious way.

The call, broadcast on CNBC and led by senior Washington correspondent Eamon Javers, was supposed to focus on Iran breaking off discussions with the US. Instead, Trump repeatedly drifted into complaints about NATO allies, European immigration and renewable energy, while offering only fragmentary answers about the very negotiations he was being asked to explain.

Read more 'Sit Back and Relax': Donald Trump Explodes in 1 AM Iran Rant and Claims He Has 'Extreme Intelligence' 'Sit Back and Relax': Donald Trump Explodes in 1 AM Iran Rant and Claims He Has 'Extreme Intelligence'

Pressed by Javers on whether he had sought help from NATO partners, Trump insisted he had not and then seemed to argue both that the alliance was irrelevant and that it stood ready to back him. 'They would, if I wanted them to, but they would. I want them to. We don't need them. We don't need NATO,' he said, before calling the alliance 'very, very weak and very sad.'

In that single burst of words, Trump managed to suggest he wanted NATO assistance, did not need it, and that it was both willing and useless. The contradictions might have been shrugged off as loose talk if he had not immediately swerved into a grab-bag of grievances that have little to do with Iran.

'What they said, they said we'll help you as soon as the war is over. NATO, Europe has lost its way. They have a tremendous immigration problem, and they have a tremendous energy problem, because all they want to do is build windmills all over the place, so anyway,' he continued, before abruptly trying to end the exchange. 'Well, call me. You can call me tomorrow, and I'll talk to you about it. Let's see what's going on — okay?'

The pivot from war and diplomacy to 'windmills all over the place' is familiar territory for anyone who has followed Trump's long-running dislike of renewable energy projects. Still, the disconnect between the question and the answer was jarring even by his standards.

EAMON JAVERS

Have you talked to anybody in NATO about that? I mean, have they changed their tune on the strait?



PRESIDENT TRUMP

They would, if I wanted them to, but they would. I want them to. We don’t need them. We don’t need NATO. They were very, very weak and very sad. What… — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2026

Social Media Users Question Donald Trump's Focus

The interview clip moved quickly across X, where users seized on the disjointed answer as another sign that Trump is struggling to stay focused. One user wrote that he was 'all over the place and isn't right in the head'. Another dispensed with any politeness, claiming: 'His brain is mush and he has no way out of this f'n war.' A third said that 'reading a sentence from Trump is almost stroke inducing.'

These are blunt, partisan judgements, not medical assessments. Nothing in the interview constitutes clinical evidence of Trump's health, and no official evaluation has been made public. Still, the language speaks to a growing unease among critics who see his free‑associative style hardening into something more erratic.

Trump's defenders, for their part, often argue that this scattergun approach is part of his political brand. They say he is airing long‑held frustrations with European allies who, in his view, have underfunded their militaries and over‑invested in unreliable energy. In this telling, the NATO and wind farm lines are not tangents at all but the core of his foreign‑policy critique. That argument, however, was not clearly laid out on Monday's call.

Iran, Lebanon And A 'Very Productive' Netanyahu Call

Javers had originally asked Trump about a concrete development: Iran's decision to halt talks with the US because of current American military operations in Lebanon. Trump's first response was striking in its own right. 'I really don't care. I couldn't care less,' he told the CNBC correspondent, adding that he found the discussions had 'started to get very boring.'

The idea that high‑stakes negotiations over Iran's role in the region were simply 'boring' is likely to unsettle diplomats who have spent years trying to prevent the country's clashes with the West from spiralling into open war. It also sits awkwardly with Trump's own insistence that he is closely engaged with events.

At another point in the call, he said he was 'going to ask' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'what's going on with Lebanon,' an oddly casual line given the intensity of the fighting and the stakes for Israel's security.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Trump drops a "nuke" of his own:



"They originally said we will not develop a nuclear weapon.



I said, 'well, what happens if you buy?'



Now it says we will not develop or in any way purchase a military weapon.



That's a big difference."pic.twitter.com/xPk94bgfLA https://t.co/ZopYHATewB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 31, 2026

A few hours later, Trump tried to reclaim the narrative on his Truth Social platform. In a post on Monday afternoon, he said he had held 'a very productive call' with Netanyahu and offered a firm assurance. 'There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back,' he wrote. In a second post, he added that 'Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.'

Those later claims sit uneasily alongside his earlier professed indifference and the news that Iran had ended talks over Lebanon. Without additional detail from either Washington, Tehran or Jerusalem, it is hard to tell how substantive the 'very productive' call really was.

For now, the only clear record is the interview itself, and a set of sentences that began with NATO and ended with windmills.