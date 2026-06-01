Taylor Swift is reshaping what was once one of entertainment's most celebrated inner circles, with her impending marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce acting as the catalyst.

With Page Six reporting a ceremony on or around 3 July 2026 in New York, the singer-songwriter has spent recent months conducting what sources describe as a methodical reassessment of loyalty. The result is a guest list stripped of figures who, not long ago, were mainstays of her public and private life. Three names in particular illuminate how Swift and Kelce are approaching their wedding: not simply as a celebration of the people they have known, but as a test of the people they still trust.

The Teller Snub: 'Bad Blood' Confirmed

The sharpest headline belongs to Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller and his wife, model Keleigh Sperry. Page Six has exclusively confirmed that neither has received an invitation, despite years of well-documented closeness with both Swift and Kelce.

Their friendship with Swift dates to 2018, when the couple attended her Reputation Stadium Tour. By 2021, the bond had deepened to the point that Swift cast them both in the music video for 'I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)', a video directed by Blake Lively. Keleigh was Swift's date at the 2024 Golden Globes, and the following month the foursome celebrated together in Swift's VIP suite as Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

That Super Bowl suite appearance is now the last confirmed public sighting of all four together. By the 2025 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs faced Teller's hometown Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sperry was no longer in Swift's suite. Teller told People he would be rooting for the Eagles: 'Thankfully, when I was at the Chiefs' last Super Bowl, they weren't playing the Eagles.' It was a notable absence, and Swifties began cataloguing the distance.

An exact reason for the snub has not been provided. What is documented is that Sperry gradually withdrew her social media engagement with Swift after April 2024, liking only two of her posts in over a year: Swift's engagement announcement in August 2025 and her announcement of buying back her master recordings in May 2025.

When asked at the Savannah Film Festival in October 2025 whether he and Sperry would attend the wedding, Teller gave an answer that landed somewhere between diplomatic and deflating: 'I don't know. That is going to be, I imagine, one impressive wedding. Just very happy for them. I've known Trav for a while, too, and I think they're having a blast. That's the point.'

That uncertainty has now been resolved by a confirmed exclusion, not an invitation.

A Pattern of Broken Trust

The Teller snub sits within a broader pattern of friendship casualties, each rooted in the same currency Swift appears to value above all else: discretion.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, once so close to Swift that she had her own bedroom in the singer's New York apartment, is also not expected to attend. Their estrangement hardened after Kloss's 2019 wedding ceremony was attended by both Katy Perry and Scooter Braun, two of Swift's most significant adversaries, while Kloss remained publicly silent throughout Swift's most difficult industry battles.

Braun had acquired the masters to Swift's first six albums without her consent; Swift repurchased them in 2025. An insider told the Daily Mail that Swift 'ultimately felt that the trust in the friendship had been broken,' and that she came to believe the relationship had become 'more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond.'

A similar erosion defines Swift's current standing with Blake Lively. When unsealed court documents in January 2026 exposed private text messages between the two women, drawn into Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, Swift was left feeling 'exposed and kind of violated.'

A source told Us Weekly that the pair had not had a 'meaningful conversation' in over a year, with Swift stepping back because the ordeal 'eroded a bit of trust between them.' Page Six reported Swift feels 'some hesitation' about including Lively, in part because her attendance 'would likely trigger a media frenzy.' Lively reportedly already has a dress picked out. Whether she gets to wear it remains an open question.

The Architecture of a Secret Wedding

The culling of the guest list is inseparable from the broader secrecy operation Swift and Kelce have constructed around the ceremony itself. Rather than printed save-the-dates, the couple has been personally telephoning invitees with details. Swift is also reportedly distributing slightly different information to different guests, a deliberate countermeasure designed to trace the origin of any potential leak.

Read more Taylor Swift Wedding Guest List Revealed: Which Celebrities Are Invited To Travis Kelce's Big Day Taylor Swift Wedding Guest List Revealed: Which Celebrities Are Invited To Travis Kelce's Big Day

The operational model, per a source cited by Page Six, is Ed Sheeran's famously impenetrable 2018 wedding: 'To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran's wedding, and that's the model for this one. Total secrecy.' Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are themselves reportedly on the list, alongside Zoë Kravitz, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.

In a celebrity landscape built on visibility, Taylor Swift is constructing her wedding around the one thing fame cannot manufacture: trust, and is discovering, friend by friend, how rare it is.