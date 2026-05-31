A Rhode Island husband meant to give his wife something she'd treasure. Instead, what arrived in the post was a $620 (approx £490) limited-edition watch bearing not the name of the president, but the word 'Rump.'

Tim Petit had purchased the pink 'Inauguration First Lady' model from GetTrumpWatches.com after coming across a Newsmax advertisement featuring President Donald Trump, who told viewers the watch could be worn 'proudly on your wrist' and that 'everyone will know exactly what it's for, who it's for, and who it represents.' When the package arrived, his wife Melanie spotted the error immediately. 'The T is missing. It just says R-U-M-P,' Melanie said.

'An Apology Would Be Nice'

Tim Petit was unequivocal about how the blunder had landed. 'An apology would be nice for making my wife cry,' he said. The couple had paid for what was marketed as a collectable piece, limited to just 250 units, and had expected the product to reflect the standard associated with a sitting president's name. 'I'm very disappointed. I wanted to do a special thing for her. And we expected that it would have the integrity of the President of the United States and good follow-through,' Tim said.

Melanie was equally blunt about what she saw as a failure in basic quality control. 'How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?' she asked. Tim echoed that frustration, saying he believed 'someone needs to be aware of it in their licensing department that someone's dropped the ball big time.'

BREAKING: Trump watches are being sent to customers as “rump” watches.



It sort of makes sense though… RUMP pic.twitter.com/BBHEgybpic — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 31, 2026

A Pattern of Complaints

The Petits' experience is not an isolated one. According to Trustpilot, the Trump watches — priced at up to $899 (approx £710) — hold an average rating of 2.2 out of 5 stars, with customers citing malfunctioning watches, parts falling off, and products not matching online descriptions. Fulfilment issues, including long delivery delays, missing orders, and incorrect items, are also frequently raised in reviews.

It is worth noting that the watches are not 'designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,' according to the website that sells them. The Trump name is used under a licensing agreement, though the president himself has appeared in promotional material calling the watches a 'great gift.'

Merchandise Troubles Beyond the Watch

The watch incident arrives amid broader scrutiny of Trump-branded consumer products. The Trump Mobile T1 phone, priced at $500 (approx £395) and long delayed since its announcement in June 2025, has drawn criticism from reviewers who say it falls well short of what was promised.

Patrick Holland, managing editor of CNET, told CNN the phone's display is smaller than advertised and that its gold finish shifts in appearance depending on the light — at times resembling cartoon coins, at others carrying a 'mustard vibe,' and in some conditions looking like 'a urine sample.' Holland also noted the device was not made in America as marketed, with packaging instead reading 'designed with American values in mind.'

Holland did not hold back on the broader implications for consumers: 'If you did order this phone, it doesn't matter what your political persuasion is, you shouldn't be ripped off.'

Company Yet to Respond Publicly

GetTrumpWatches.com had not issued a public statement or apology regarding the Petits' experience at the time of publication. Tim Petit said the couple had not been offered a replacement or refund. The watch's Trustpilot page continues to accumulate complaints, with the site's rating standing at 2.2 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews citing quality and fulfilment failures.

The 'Rump' watch has become more than a punchline. It sits within a growing conversation about the accountability gaps in celebrity and political licensing deals, where a famous name can attach to a product without the named party bearing direct responsibility for its quality. For supporters who spend hundreds of pounds expecting something worthy of the brand they admire, the gap between promise and product carries a real cost — financial and, in Melanie Petit's case, emotional.