Natalie Harp's reported private letters to Donald Trump are raising fresh questions about the influence of one of the president's closest and most unusual aides.

Two private letters written by Harp to Trump in 2023 have, during or shortly after a trip to Scotland and Ireland, have recently been published by US media. In the letters, Harp appears to describe an intense personal devotion to Trump, telling him: 'You are all that matters to me.'

She also writes that she did not want to disappoint him and refers to herself as 'unworthy'.

This is the full letter Natalie Harp sent to Donald Trump. This is some freaky stuff. Anyone with a brain can see that pic.twitter.com/1wJl6GWJzM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 21, 2026

The letters were reportedly written when Harp was 31 and Trump was 76. At the time, she was already known inside Trump's orbit as the 'Human Printer' because she regularly printed out favourable stories, polls and messages for him.

'I Want That Job!!'

One of the most striking passages shows Harp reflecting on burnout and her place around Trump. She writes that she had started to envy women 'whose only job seems to be to talk with you and look pretty'.

'I want that job!!' she added.

Harp also wrote that she missed the days when Trump would call her and they would speak 'about everything and nothing'.

'We shouldn't have to talk about work all the time!!' she wrote.

The letters suggest Harp felt caught between being a staffer and someone Trump enjoyed speaking with socially, especially during flights and dinners.

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Aide Apologised After Trip Confusion

Another letter appears to be an apology connected to the Europe trip. Harp wrote that she panicked after being left in a van outside Customs without her passport and should have called the Secret Service instead of Trump.

She also apologised for walking on a golf course instead of staying in a cart.

'If there is anything else I have done to cause you trouble, please forgive me,' she wrote.

The letter also refers to her forgetting to eat and sleep during the trip, which she linked to stress and distraction.

Harp's Closeness to Trump Questioned

The publication comes as Harp's role inside the White House faces growing scrutiny. She now serves as special assistant and executive assistant to the president, reportedly earning $150,000 (£109,000) a year and sitting near the Oval Office.

Reports have described her as a major gatekeeper who helps filter what Trump sees each day. She has also reportedly acted as a conduit for people trying to reach him, including foreign leaders.

Her closeness to Trump has already raised national security concerns. It was recently reported that Harp worked for more than a year without completing the routine security clearance process typically expected of West Wing staffers. She was also among the small group of aides who accompanied Trump during a secretive departure from Air Force One in Turkey amid fears of an Iranian plot.

White House Dismisses Scrutiny

The letters were reportedly given to author Michael Wolff while he was writing All or Nothing, his book about Trump's 2024 campaign. Wolff has said they came from campaign figures concerned about Harp's closeness to Trump.

The White House has defended Harp and attacked the coverage. Spokesman Davis Ingle described her as 'one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides' on Trump's team, while accusing the media of recycling anti-Trump talking points.