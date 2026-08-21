'I forgot to eat throughout the days, and even forgot to sleep.' Natalie Harp wrote that line to Donald Trump after running alongside his golf cart on a May 2023 trip to Scotland, when no spare cart was available. She wrote to him afterwards, apologising in case the episode had embarrassed him: 'I also am sorry if I was an embarrassment walking the course in Scotland.' Then came the admission of exhaustion: she had been 'distracted all week,' gone without regular meals and sleep, and catching only 'a couple of hours at a time.' She closed with a declaration rather than a routine sign-off: 'With all my heart, Natalie.'

The letter is notable because Harp did not simply describe a demanding week. She told the president she had gone without regular food and sleep while trying to keep up with him, then signed off with that declaration. The letter, first reported by The New York Times, has resurfaced this week as Harp's close relationship with Trump comes under renewed scrutiny.

Not a One-off

The letter isn't isolated. That summer, separate accounts describe Harp sleeping in the locker room at Trump's Bedminster club to stay near him. By October 2023, with no room in the motorcade for a court appearance, she reportedly rode in an SUV's trunk rather than be left behind, insisting Trump had asked her to come.

Taken together, the golf-course episode, the locker-room stay and the SUV incident are separate examples of the unusual lengths Harp reportedly went to stay close to Trump.

Her Own Explanation

In 2018, Harp said the 'right to try' law Trump championed gave her access to experimental treatment during her battle with bone cancer, and credited him with saving her life. That is her own stated reason, not an independently established explanation.

She repeated it publicly at the 2020 Republican National Convention, then worked at One America News before joining Trump's team in 2022.

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What Her Proximity Looks Like

Harp, 35, holds the dual titles of special assistant and executive assistant to the president. She is known as Trump's 'human printer' for trailing him with a portable printer to hand him printed articles and posts. Reporting describes her as being near-constantly around him and rarely taking time off.

That proximity is what makes one detail consequential. Security clearance is part of standard vetting for personnel whose duties may involve access to classified or sensitive information.

The reporting does not establish that Harp improperly accessed classified material. It does establish that she went more than a year without completing that clearance before Trump ordered her to finish it, and that people close to him raised concerns that her role gave her an unvetted channel outside the chain of command.

Why It's Resurfacing Now

Ossoff's criticism of Trump for travelling with Harp aboard a plane he called a 'defenceless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar' put her unusually close position back into the political spotlight.

The White House's defence of her loyalty then renewed attention on the Scotland letter, in which Harp herself described how intensely she worked to remain with the president.

The resurfaced letter has placed Harp's relationship with Trump back under scrutiny, with questions already raised about her access and clearance.