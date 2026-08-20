Hayden Panettiere was with her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson at a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment when she was found unresponsive on 16 August, according to police. Zach reportedly discovered the 36-year-old actress unresponsive while Brian was asleep in another room. The brothers then called 911.

Emergency responders arrived at 1:58 pm and attempted to revive Panettiere. She was pronounced dead at 2:31 pm. The cause and manner of death remain undetermined while toxicology and other testing are pending.

What Police Say About Zach Hickerson

The police report confirms Zach was at the apartment but does not explain why he was there. A responding officer encountered Zach during the emergency response and described him as 'very emotional' while paramedics worked on Panettiere. Zach identified Panettiere as Brian's girlfriend.

The report says Zach discovered Panettiere unresponsive while Brian was reportedly asleep elsewhere. The brothers called 911 before police and emergency medical personnel arrived.

Brian later showed officers a bag containing medication Panettiere had reportedly been taking. The medication list was redacted, so the specific drugs were not identified.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the three coming and going from the apartment, but the report does not provide a complete account of what happened immediately before Panettiere became unresponsive.

What Happened During Panettiere's Final Hours

Dispatch audio reportedly referenced a possible overdose and cardiac arrest. Narcan was also reportedly found at the scene. Neither detail establishes that an overdose occurred. The coroner's autopsy found no trauma that contributed to Panettiere's death. Toxicology and other testing remain pending.

The documented sequence is that Zach discovered Panettiere unresponsive, Brian was reportedly asleep in another room, the brothers called 911 and emergency responders attempted resuscitation before she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not publicly accused either brother of causing Panettiere's death.

Why Zach's Presence Revived Old Rumours

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Zach's presence has attracted attention because of his previous connection to Panettiere.

In September 2019, Panettiere was photographed holding hands with Zach in New York, shortly after Brian was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence involving her. The photographs fuelled speculation that Panettiere had become romantically involved with Brian's brother.

Reports at the time also described Panettiere and Zach as friends. Those old reports explain the renewed interest but do not establish why Zach was at the apartment in 2026 or connect him to Panettiere's death.

Panettiere's History With Brian Hickerson

Panettiere began dating Brian in 2018, and their relationship was followed by domestic-violence allegations. Hickerson was later convicted in connection with an assault involving Panettiere.

Panettiere discussed the relationship and her struggles with addiction in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. The pair reportedly reconnected before her death and travelled to South Carolina together.

What Remains Unknown

The police account clarifies Zach's role in the emergency but leaves his reason for being at the apartment unanswered.

It establishes that he was present, discovered Panettiere unresponsive and helped summon emergency assistance. It does not establish what happened immediately beforehand or indicate that Zach was involved in her death.

For now, three questions remain unresolved: why Zach was there, what happened immediately before Panettiere became unresponsive and what caused her death. Authorities have not publicly accused either brother of wrongdoing.