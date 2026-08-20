Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported return to Britain with their children has triggered speculation about King Charles' health, days after Queen Camilla discussed his cancer diagnosis and weeks after Harry reunited with his father at Highgrove. But there is no evidence that the King's condition prompted the Sussexes' move.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly preparing to spend an extended period in Britain from this autumn. Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are expected to attend school in Britain from September, while the family is expected to retain homes in California and Portugal. They will remain private citizens.

Why King Charles' Health Is Back in the Spotlight

Charles has been receiving cancer treatment since Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis in February 2024. The Palace has not disclosed the specific type of cancer.

Charles has previously said his treatment schedule could be reduced following early diagnosis and effective intervention, while he has continued public duties.

Attention turned to the issue when Camilla spoke about the difficulty of keeping her husband's diagnosis private before it was announced.

In a film marking the 30th anniversary of cancer charity Maggie's, the Queen described remaining silent while visiting a cancer centre before Charles' diagnosis became public. She also praised his resilience and determination to continue working during treatment.

So, is Charles 'very ill'? He has cancer and remains in treatment, but there is no credible evidence that he is suffering a sudden or critical deterioration.

Why Harry's Move Is Being Linked to Charles

The reported UK return follows a private family meeting with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove in July.

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The reunion was notable because it was the first time Charles and Camilla had seen Archie and Lilibet since 2022.

Harry has spoken about wanting reconciliation with his family. His earlier comments about not knowing how long Charles had left have also resurfaced as the Sussexes prepare to establish a UK base.

The timing has prompted online speculation. One TikTok user asked, 'Is K. Charles very ill??' Another questioned, 'Why? I thought they wanted privacy and space from royal life?' A third wrote, 'I thought they hated it here because of paparazzi...'

The Detail That Complicates the Health Theory

Charles reportedly learned about Harry and Meghan's decision only on Sunday, after the family had already made plans. The move was reportedly not discussed during the July Highgrove meeting.

The children's education offers another explanation. Archie and Lilibet are reportedly expected to begin school in Britain in September, making the UK base a significant family decision.

What the UK Return Could Mean

The move does not restore Harry and Meghan's former royal roles. They will remain private citizens, although living in Britain could allow more regular contact with Charles and other relatives.

The return also raises questions about Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. One TikTok commenter said it would be 'very interesting to see if William and Kate have anything to do with either of them,' highlighting uncertainty over whether improved contact with Charles will extend to the wider family.

For now, Charles remains in cancer treatment while Harry and Meghan prepare to spend more time in Britain. The timing explains the renewed speculation, but the evidence does not establish that the King's health is why the Sussexes are returning.